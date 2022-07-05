ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Ask a Trooper: Student driver question

By News Staff
Crookston Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I have a question as a dad who wants to alert other drivers that my newly licensed daughter is on the road. I would like to put a “student driver” decal on the vehicle. Can I do that? If so, does a student need to be...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
BRAINERD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver Education#Mixed Emotions#Minnesota State Patrol
valleynewslive.com

Train derailment near Hitterdal

HITTERDAHL, Minn. Valley News Live) - No one was hurt when a train derailed Friday evening in Hitterdal, Minnesota. It happened on Highway 32, north of Highway 10 and roughly 2 miles south of Hitterdal. 5 train cars filled with wheat overturned. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the train wasn’t speeding and slipped off the track.
HITTERDAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body of a juvenile is recovered from the Red River in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
insideradio.com

After Lightning Strike, A Pair Of Minnesota Stations Are Operating At Reduced Power.

A pair of Minnesota stations owned by Hubbard Radio continue to operate at reduced power after an antenna was struck by lightning over Memorial Day weekend. AC WJJY (106.7) Brainerd and country “B93.3” KBLB Nisswa are temporarily broadcasting from a 100-foot tower from the company’s Baxter offices after the primary antenna for the two stations, which is 400 feet tall and sits on top of a hill, was hit by lightning.
BRAINERD, MN
kvrr.com

Man shot by Fargo Police dies as one suspect still on loose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. 25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
gowatertown.net

Fargo race car driver killed in western Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in car vs semi crash in St. Peter

Two people were injured in a car vs semi crash in St. Peter Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner Semi was southbound on Highway 22 and a Nissan was eastbound on Sunrise Dr when the vehicles collided at about 9 a.m. The driver of the Nissa, Sudikshya...
SAINT PETER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Beekeeper's Facebook rant costs him 370 thousand dollars

(Traverse County, MN) -- A Minnesota beekeeper's Facebook rant is costing a him 370-thousand dollars. A Traverse County jury awarded fellow beekeepers Nancy and Keith Budke the triple digit judgement recently after they determined that Nick Olsen had libeled them on social media. Olsen blamed the Budkes after bees he...
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud.  The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy