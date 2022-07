Just before 7:00 o’clock this evening, authorities arrested the man believed to be behind the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting. Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the Lake Forest area. The gunman opened fire and is responsible for the deaths of six adults at this time. Another 31 parade goers have been hospitalized with injuries.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO