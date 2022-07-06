ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What to expect during AWS Summit New York 2022: Join theCUBE July 12

By Mark Albertson
siliconangle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next in a series of year-long Summit events by Amazon Web Services Inc. will take place on July 12 in New York City. The theme is “Scale … anything,” and AWS has devoted a great deal of its vast resources to support this proposition. Weather...

siliconangle.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Northspyre Enhances Project Delivery Intelligence Platform with MRI Software Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Northspyre, a leading cloud-based intelligence and project delivery automation platform for real estate developers, is pleased to announce a two-way integration with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology. The integration improves efficiency in accounting and reporting when delivering complex commercial real estate developments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005150/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Microsoft economist joins DOJ antitrust team; AWS director lands at StackOverflow

— Stanford professor Susan Athey, a former consulting chief economist at Microsoft, will join the U.S. Department of Justice as its top antitrust economist, Bloomberg reported. Athey consulted with Microsoft from 2007 to 2013, where her expertise included big data analytics, antitrust and policy relating to internet search and online advertising. Her regulatory efforts at the tech giant included antitrust investigations against Google.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ingram Micro Cloud Offers Google Cloud in Southeast Asia

Ingram Micro Cloud announced it is now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise to its reseller network across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Ingram Micro Cloud is making its distinctive Google Cloud offerings – previously launched in the US, UK, Canada and France – exclusively available...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Doug McNeely, a Top Black Executive With BlackRock, Leaves To Work With Carlyle’s Major Clients

The Carlyle Group has hired Doug McNeely, a top Black executive from BlackRock, to work with its major clients on pension funds and endowments. Bloomberg reports McNeely will join the Carlyle Group later this year as a partner and his move reflects the private equity industry’s growing influence amid a fight for diverse talent. At BlackRock, McNeely managed some of the firm’s most important clients and worked with pensions from Connecticut to California.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

SEOR Network: The Web 3.0 World’s Infrastructure And Trust Framework

The world is moving towards the web3 era, thanks to the development of internet communication technology. Developers in web3 however face many challenges due to the lack of mature middleware platforms such as those developed by AWS and Google to help web2 developers and enterprises easily access the underlying infrastructure.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu Plans to Acquire ServiceNow Partner Enable

Fujitsu and Fujitsu Australia this week announced acquisition plans for Asia-Pacific region's largest independent ServiceNow-specialist, Enable Professional Services. This acquisition continues our approach of using M&A as a tool to support Fujitsu's growth ambitions. Prior to this, Fujitsu Australia acquired data and AI-consultancy, Versor, and Microsoft-specialist, oobe. Enable Professional Services will operate as a stand-alone Fujitsu company for the foreseeable future, under the continued leadership of Bruce Hara. It will be re-branded 'Enable, a Fujitsu company'.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mogul, Inc. Named to 2022 List of Diversity Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mogul, Inc. today announced that it has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, as one of 192 Diversity Staffing Firmsin 2022. Mogul is a leading disruptor in the HR technology and executive recruitment industries, and was founded by Tiffany Pham in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005781/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Pillar of Heaven : Linux and the Cloud Computing ‘Re-evolution’

Cloud computing involves the provision and usage of computing resources like hardware, storage, databases, networking, software, processing, etc. over a network (e.g., the internet) on a subscription basis. It is a groundbreaking computing paradigm that has been around for some time and is transforming the way computers are used. This transformation boils down to the fact that cloud computing pulls down the hardware barrier that limits peoples usage of computing resources. This means that cloud computing minimizes the limitations of a given computer device by granting it remote access to software running on a server somewhere, and also allowing it to utilize the storage, processing and networking resources of the server. Hence, a physical computing device is virtually extended in functionality by a server. Though shared computer resource usage dates back to mainframe computers, this ability to virtualize and thus, cut the cost of computing resources has brought cloud computing to the limelight and according to comparethecloud.net, cloud computing has been hailed as the champion of the information age.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Narvar Monitor Now Available in EMEA, Helping Retailers Improve Delivery Performance

Improved offering helps brands proactively detect supply chain issues to manage customer expectations and drive operational efficiencies. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced the general availability of the new-and-improved Narvar Monitor in EMEA. Monitor helps brands improve delivery performance and drive repeat purchases through real-time transparency during the order process and by providing actionable intelligence.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

What Is Digital Fashion, And Why Is It Important?

From Big Tech boardrooms to podcasts and tweets, the metaverse hype is everywhere. However, as with many emerging technologies, excitement around the expected future impact often outshines its actual readiness for mainstream adoption. But even among all the hoopla, it's foolish to dismiss Web3 and the metaverse completely. Within the...
NFL
The Associated Press

All in Liquid Cooling — Inspur Information Launches Full-Stack Liquid-Cooled Server Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is rolling out full-stack liquid-cooled products, with cold plate liquid-cooling technology being available in all of its products including general-purpose servers, high-density servers, rack servers, and AI servers. This is another major step in Inspur Information’s march towards being carbon neutral following its unveiling of Asia’s largest development and manufacturing facility for liquid-cooled data centers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005054/en/ Inspur Information Full-Stack Liquid-Cooled Server Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Elisa Polystar Boosts Data Ingestion & Cloud-native Capabilities with Acquisition of Cardinality

Elisa Polystar acquires Cardinality, a UK-based supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally. By combining with Cardinality, Elisa Polystar will have stronger data management, AI-driven analytics and automation portfolio with comprehensive data ingestion and cloud-native capabilities enabling simultaneous top-...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. This Magic Quadrant assessed the relative positioning of 19 service providers based on completeness of vision and ability to execute worldwide in delivering the full life cycle of Oracle Cloud Application services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005099/en/ For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Toast Serves up Expanded Restaurant Solutions with Sling Acquisition

Digital tech platform for restaurants Toast is finalizing a deal for the acquisition of employee scheduling, communication and management solution Sling for undisclosed terms, according to a press release on Thursday (July 7). Sling and Toast started collaborating in April 2021 and got positive feedback from customers using the integrated...
ECONOMY

