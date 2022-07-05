ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Reveals His Go-To Cocktail & It’s Pretty Much A Pint Glass Full Of Vodka

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Big sip Blake over here.

Blake Shelton is a country music superstar, longtime coach of the popular NBC singing talent show The Voice (the same show that told Luke Combs he wasn’t interesting enough and invited Jason Isbell to try out), and a former owner of one of country music’s best mullets.

He’s also known to enjoy a strong drink (or ten) and quite honestly, that’s probably the only reason I find him entertaining.

So as no stranger to the bar cart, what’s Blake’s drink of choice?

Obviously, Blake Shelton is drinking Smithworks vodka, after all, he owns it, but what else does he got in that cup?

Pretty much nothing else. A little bit of ice, a HEALTHY pour of vodka and just a little splash of Sprite. That’s it.

And for your comedic entertainment, Blake couldn’t even mix a drink without rippin’ on Adam Levine. And after that God-awful Super Bowl performance from a few years back, he deserves every bit of it.

Cheers.

Blake Shelton & Carson Daly Team Up For Celebrity Drinking Game Show: ‘Barmageddon’

Not gonna lie, this might be the best thing Blake has done in years…

Throughout middle school and high school, Blake Shelton was a pretty much in the regular rotation alongside some of the other early 2000s greats like Montgomery Gentry, Brad Paisley Jamey Johnson and the carry over stars from the ’90s like Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw… you get the picture.

“Austin,” “Ol Red,” his version of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time,” Blake has done some good stuff.

However, I can’t say that I’ve played him much in the past 10 years, and it’s pretty much been all downhill since that “red red red red red redneck” song.

Put him on The Voice, get him a house in Hollywood, open up a bunch of bars… Blake has become one of the biggest (and richest) celebrities in country music. He even won a People’s Sexiest Man title, which to this day, people think he somehow paid for.

And this new venture, it might actually be entertaining.

Blake is teaming up with buddy and The Voice host Carson Daly to produce a celebrity drinking game show called Barmageddon.

Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will be shot at Blake’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, and feature a live crowd, live music, and live drinking games.

Carson Daly will be slinging drinks behind the bar and Blake will be on stage singing the songa, meanwhile their celebrity friends will face off in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”), and more.

Not gonna lie, I’m intrigued…

Blake weighed in on the new project:

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting.

I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

The show will be air on USA Network.

I mean, I’ll be honest, at this point in his career, I’d rather watch Blake get drunk and crack jokes than listen to an album or watch The Voice anyways…

