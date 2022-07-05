ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Council approves ordinance change related to police oversight

By Charlie Drape
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Columbia City Council approved an ordinance aimed at increasing police oversight at its regular meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance amends city code to require the police chief to request additional time to give the Citizens Police Review Board and city manager enough time to perform complaint reviews. The city...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

P&Z approves drive-thru restaurant development plan

Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development of a new restaurant near the intersection of Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard at a meeting Thursday evening. The proposal by Crockett Engineering includes a 6,000-square-foot building with an attached drive-thru, according to meeting documents. In addition to this restaurant, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MAYOR GIVES UPDATE ON SANITATION DEPARTMENT

During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, Mayor Dewey Hendrix said the city is exploring possibilities to aid its workers. Hendrix said the city is looking into making some changes to ease the physical burden on sanitation workers. Hendrix noted more information will be...
MARSHALL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

City’s solar plans dealt major setback

The city of Columbia’s transition to renewable energy at its electric utility suffered a major blow at the end of June when developers of a 581-acre solar field north of the city informed the utilities department that it was terminating its agreement with the city because forecasted costs have come in higher than expected.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries. “Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Baker
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be made available to the public during a walk-in clinic Saturday at Services for Independent Living, according to a news release from the Health Department. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Services for Independent Living, located at 1401 Hathman...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Housing Affordability#Landlord#Energy Efficiency#Politics Local#Columbia City Council#The Police Department
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Power restored at Columbia’s Truman VA hospital

UPDATE: Truman VA hospital spokesman Jeff Hoelscher tells 939 the Eagle that regular power has been restored. He also emphasizes that today’s scheduled medical procedures are postponed and will be rescheduled. Mr. Hoelscher also says outpatient clinic appointments at Truman VA, with the exception of podiatry, resumed today at noon.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for July 7, 2022

Paul Herbert Marsh, 100, of Columbia died July 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Stephen Wyse, 55, of Columbia died June 6, 2022. A public memorial will be held at 3 p.m. July 10 at McNally’s Irish Pub for friends and family.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

692 Shawnee View Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning well-maintained Lakefront home with cove protection while having the million-dollar views on MM 24 in Sunrise Beach, MO! This 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3,000 sq ft and has been completely updated with exquisite custom finishes. Many features include enormous lakeside windows, granite countertops, custom cherry cabinets with wine rack, custom old world bar, stainless steel appliances, high end flooring, new updated lighting, 4-seasons room, massive living room with adjoining very spacious large den, spectacular rock wall fireplace, martini deck with hot tub, separate semi-private deck, zoned HVAC, garage, extra parking, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, fire pit, skylights, 2500 sq ft concrete dock with 3 slips: 12x30, 12x32, 12x16 with two dock boxes & swim platform, 100 ft of lake front & so much more! This home is the complete package as it is large enough to sleep many people. Come see this & make this your oasis at the Lake! Showings start on 7/6/2022.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Evelyn Marjorie Peck, 1925 — 2022

Evelyn Peck, 97, of Columbia, Missouri, died peacefully at Boone Hospital Center on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Evelyn was born, grew up, was educated, and began her lifelong career in nursing in New York City, a city she loved for its people and, of course, as the home to the Metropolitan Opera. Her nursing career took her from the Big Apple, to the Frontier Nursing Service in Hyden, Kentucky, to the University of Missouri and the Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was recognized by colleagues, students, and patients for her commitment to excellence in nursing education and in patient care.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy