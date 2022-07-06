ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Ranking Packers' rookie draft class by potential impact in 2022

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wqyY_0gVx5iUX00

Although no Super Bowl-caliber football team wants to rely too heavily on first-year players, the 2022 draft class of the Green Bay Packers should have a tremendous opportunity to help Matt LaFleur’s team right away. The Packers took three players in the first 34 picks and selected 11 players overall, and a good chunk of the draft class should have a chance to play immediately.

Who could have the biggest impact?

Instead of individually ranking the rookies, we sorted the draft class into three categories based on the potential of impact during the 2022 season.

Chance to be immediate starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxkko_0gVx5iUX00

LB Quay Walker: The Packers’ top pick will have to beat out Krys Barnes, who has started at linebacker each of the last two seasons, but Walker will still be the heavy favorite to start the majority of games next to De’Vondre Campbell in 2022. The Georgia product is big, fast and physical, and the Packers think he’ll provide the defense with more opportunities to play in two-linebacker packages. Walker could be a tackle machine as a first-year player. He’s one of the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites, so many are expecting instant impact.

DL Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt was a dominant player against the run at Georgia. During the pre-draft process, he proved he has the rare athleticism necessary for being a disruptive player as a pass-rusher. The 24-year-old played a lot of quality football in the SEC and is physically ready to play right away in the NFL. He’ll have to beat out veteran Jarran Reed for a starting role, but Wyatt is capable.

WR Christian Watson: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins might be the favorites to start at receiver, but Watson could easily become a go-to player at some point during his rookie season. He has a rare combination of size, speed and overall athleticism, plus unique versatility coming out of North Dakota State’s offense, a willingness to block in the run game and the field-stretching abilities the Packers need after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There’s a good chance Watson will be playing snaps immediately as a rookie.

OL Sean Rhyan: A left tackle at UCLA, Rhyan could transition to guard as a rookie and prove stiff competition for the starting job at right guard. He has an impressive blend of raw power at over 320 pounds and the quick, agile feet that helped him survive out on the edges. The Packers started two rookies (Josh Myers, Royce Newman) along the offensive line in Week 1 last year; Rhyan probably has the best chance to start right away among the 2022 draft class.

OL Zach Tom: It would be impossible to rule out Tom’s potential of starting after he dominated at two positions (left tackle, center) at Wake Forest. He doesn’t possess ideal size, but Tom used smarts, athleticism and toughness to get the job done consistently no matter where he played or who he played against. Tom shut down Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick from Florida State. With five-position potential and incredible pass-blocking prowess, Tom could easily find himself starting multiple games as a rookie.

Chance to be important role player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhVc5_0gVx5iUX00

WR Romeo Doubs: The Packers will need one of the rookie receivers to step up and play a significant role right away. Why not Doubs, who caught 225 total passes and finished with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Nevada? He was a big-play machine for Carson Strong. Maybe he can be something similar to Aaron Rodgers as a surprise rookie. The Packers think he’s a polished player with big upside.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare: A ton of snaps are available at edge rusher behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers gave Enagbare the No. 55 uniform, which is fitting because he plays a little bit like departed Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. If he’s impressive during camp, Enagbare could easily play 300-400 snaps as a backup at a premium position in 2022.

S Tariq Carpenter: The Packers need backups at safety to emerge at training camp. The team loves Carpenter’s combination of size and athleticism, and they believe he can play some safety and linebacker. While probably not a good bet to play snaps on defense, he could be a key special teamer in Year 1.

WR Samori Toure: The Montana and Nebraska product surprised people with big plays everywhere he went in college, and he’s ready to fully embrace the special teams path to the roster this summer.

Long shot to contribute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FF1WT_0gVx5iUX00

DL Jonathan Ford: While a massive man (6-5, 338) who played a lot of football in the trenches at Miami, Ford is a bit redundant to TJ Slaton as a player and is now entering a deep and talented position group in Green Bay. It’s possible he could end up on the practice squad or as a weekly inactive in Year 1.

OT Rasheed Walker: The former Penn State left tackle is coming off a major knee injury and needs plenty of refinement as a blocker entering the NFL. A year on the practice squad or as a deep reserve looks likely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Films' story on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals is amazing

Cincinnati Bengals fans don’t need to be told just how special and historic the run to the Super Bowl was a year ago. And now that run has received the NFL Films treatment. For those unfamiliar, NFL Films chronicles the entire story of the Bengals with not only chilling narration at times, but some behind-the-scenes footage and mic’d up segments to complete the narrative.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: My thoughts on the Iowa Hawkeyes’ quarterback room ranked No. 10 in the Big Ten

It’s been reported by every outlet, discussed by every fan, talked about by anyone who has a clue about Iowa football. The glaring question mark entering 2022 is the quarterback play and if it can take the next step. I think it is time to talk about that. And for the first time on this site, let my opinions come out. I have yet to put out an opinion piece on here as I am extremely close with some current Hawkeyes on a very personal level. Texting, Facetiming, going to dinner and hanging out with them postgame type of close. Due...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jermaine Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DE Bai Jobe commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has landed a huge commitment from Bai Jobe, a top 4-star defensive end in the 2023 recruiting class. Jobe is currently ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 9 edge rusher in the class. Michigan State beat out Alabama and Oklahoma, the other two finalists in the edge rusher’s top three, for his commitment.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reaction following Cameron Seldon's commitment to Tennessee

2023 wide receiver prospect Cameron Seldon announced his college commitment Thursday. Seldon committed to Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Seldon is from Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia. Tennessee has 15 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive...
HEATHSVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks sign former Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp to rookie contract

MarJon Beauchamp, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, signed his rookie contract on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced. Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick last month, averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 21 games last season with the Ignite. He scored at least 20 points six times and also logged six double-doubles throughout the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Campbell#Dl#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd predicts Vikings will be NFL's most improved team

Colin Cowherd is predicting the arrival of Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach will do wonders for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. It’s a team with a bevy of talent that failed to make it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. And now, they’re plucking a branch from the Sean McVay coaching tree in hopes that O’Connell can bring some of the same magic McVay delivered to the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coveted offensive lineman recruit to make second Gainesville visit

Yet another Gators recruit is scheduled to make an appearance on campus at the end of July. Three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones will be in Gainesville on July 28 and 29 for Florida’s Friday Night Lights recruiting event. Friday Night Lights is an annual recruiting event where recruits can work with coaches under the lights of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This will be Jones’ second trip to Gainesville after he made an unofficial visit back in the spring.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star EDGE Kenneth Merrieweather commits to Iowa, becomes 16th 2023 pledge

Iowa and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell added another talented piece to its defensive line, earning a commitment from class of 2023 EDGE Kenneth Merrieweather out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Mich. The decision from Merrieweather is sure to delight Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker as well. “First I want to thank god for everything he has done for me in this process. I want to thank all family, friends and coaches who supported me throughout the way. I appreciate every coach and trainers who helped me get developed on every level to reach the dream I always...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sebastian Castro’s versatility could be a hidden gem on Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense

We all know Iowa is a program relying heavily on upperclassmen, experience, and hard work. They reward individuals for putting the team before themselves and contributing in whatever way is asked of them. Getting put on the depth chart at Iowa isn’t by mistake. That place is earned and often means a bit more than meets the eye. For those reasons, Sebastian Castro has found himself littered among multiple positions on the Iowa defensive depth chart. Finding your name on the depth chart once is impressive, but for defensive coordinator Phil Parker and head coach Kirk Ferentz to feel confident enough in...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy