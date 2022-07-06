ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi teen dives into river to save 3 girls, officer after car plunges off boat launch

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lElgx_0gVx1JlK00

MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager is being heralded a hero after springing into action when a vehicle plunged off a boat ramp and into the Pascagoula River during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans, of Pascagoula, not only rescued the three teenage girls in the car but also helped a responding Moss Point Police Department officer get to safety after he began struggling in the water, Magnolia State Live reported.

Evans told WLOX-TV that he was hanging out with friends near the Interstate 10 overpass of the Pascagoula River when he saw the girls drive straight down the boat ramp and into the river.

“Like, only a little bit of the car was still above the water,” Evans told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to WLOX that the vehicle traveled about 20 feet away from shore before sinking.

One of Evans’ friends, Karon “KJ” Bradley, also jumped in and helped get the girls on top of their vehicle.

“I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water.’ So, I just started getting them,” Evans told WLOX, adding, “I wasn’t even thinking about nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Moss Point police officer Gary Mercer responded to the scene and swam out to help.

“I turned around. I see the police officer. He’s drowning,” Evans told the TV station. “He’s going underwater, drowning, saying, ‘Help!’ So, I went over there.”

Evans then helped all four victims to shore.

“The police department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by risking his own safety to help people in danger. If Mr. Evans had not assisted, it could have possibly turned out tragically instead of all occupants rescued safely,” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in a prepared statement provided to WLOX.

All four victims are recovering after bing treated at an area hospital following the close call.

Ashley confirmed to the TV station that Mercer is expected to return to duty later this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Mississippi teen hailed as hero after helping rescue 3 girls, officer from river

MOSS POINT, Miss. — A 16-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue four people when a car drove off a boat launch and into a Mississippi river. The incident happened Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., when the car, which had three teenage girls inside, drove into the Pascagoula River in Moss Point, floated about 20 feet away from shore and started sinking, the Moss Point Police Department said in a statement.
MOSS POINT, MS
WOKV

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
WOKV

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Magnolia, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
WOKV

Police: Teenager arrested after argument over sunglasses turns deadly in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. — A 16-year-old was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in Gulfport, Mississippi after detectives said an argument turned deadly. Gulfport police told WLOX that they were initially called to an apartment complex on Sunday night where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One person was shot once, and a second, identified as Kerry Young, had been shot multiple times.
GULFPORT, MS
WOKV

Lost pigeon who flew from England to Alabama to be returned to owner

MEXIA, Ala. — An animal shelter in Alabama said that it intends to return a pigeon to its owner after the bird took a wrong turn and went to the wrong country. Bob, the 4-year-old homing pigeon, was on a routine 10-hour journey from the Channel Islands to his home in northeast England three weeks ago, but he never arrived at his destination, The Guardian reported. Instead, he was found approximately 4,000 miles away, in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

One hospitalized in early morning St. Augustine shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized following a morning shooting in St. Augustine. Around 5:45 am, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Rosella Court and found the victim who had been shot several times. Deputies tell us the injuries appeared to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ashley
WOKV

Families sue TikTok after young girls die from ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES — The parents of young girls in Texas and Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit against TikTok after their children died while taking part in a social media challenge. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the Social Media Victims Law Center, alleges that TikTok’s algorithm made videos promoting the “Blackout Challenge” appear for both Lalani Walton, 8, and Arriani Arroyo, 9, KCEN reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WOKV

Recall alert: Primal Pet Foods recalls dog food over Listeria concerns

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Primal Pet Foods announced a voluntary recall of a dog food product due to potential contamination with listeria. According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the Fairfield, California-based company is recalling a single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula. The single lot (#W10068709) of the 6-pound bags of dog food had a best-by date of May 22, 2023, the agency said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
WOKV

Two popular St. Augustine restaurants shutting down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After 50 years in business, St. Augustine restaurant Scarlett O’Hara’s officially closed on July 4. Dos Gatos St. Augustine also closed its doors. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it was a combination of skyrocketing costs and the after-effects of the pandemic that led to the decision.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi#Accident#Kj
WOKV

'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

SHREVEPORT, La. — (AP) — Fielding a call from a woman seeking an abortion, the director of Hope Medical Group for Women tried to answer as best she could. Yes, federal protections for abortion had been overturned, she said. The clinic was still open — but there's a waiting list and a court hearing on Friday that could change everything, she added.
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital opens in St. Johns County

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County holds its grand opening today after nearly two years of construction. STORY: Florida congressman calls attention to anti-Semitism flyers being distributed statewide. The new hospital is located along Interstate 95 and County Road 210 at 205 Trinity...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOKV

‘Grandparent scam’: 3 plead guilty to defrauding seniors of $350K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three men have pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges after federal prosecutors accused them of scamming senior citizens out of $350,000. According to WJAR-TV and The Associated Press, 22-year-olds Bryan Valdez-Espinosa and Diego A. Alarcon, both of Union City, New Jersey, and Jason Hatcher, 40, of New York City, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the so-called “grandparent scam.” Hatcher also pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced in a news release Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOKV

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WOKV

Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge

PHOENIX — (AP) — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's expected signatures as he faces a Thursday deadline and a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill he backs and ask voters to erase it during November’s election.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy