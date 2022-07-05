ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Supreme Court not rehearing 24-hour waiting period case

By Iowa's News Now
khqa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has decided not to revisit its decision about a 24-hour waiting period for women wanting an abortion, the Des Moines Register is reporting. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds asked the high court to take another...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements

The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for landowners to sue for damages caused by large-scale animal confinements, saying it “wrongly decided” a 2004 case on Iowa’s right-to-farm law. In a 4-3 decision, the court concluded that its 2004 ruling on such matters, though reaffirmed in 2018, was incorrect. The majority of justices […] The post Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland to Bar Protests at Justices' Homes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and “threatening activity” have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July...
MARYLAND STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Frankenstein legislation and midnight shell games thrive under Iowa Supreme Court

Iowans’ ability to stay informed about what’s happening in the state Legislature took another body blow recently – and lawmakers aren’t even in session. The latest smackdown on open government came in the Iowa Supreme Court’s recent ruling that also eliminated the right to abortion in the state constitution. Most people, understandably, overlooked the part […] The post Frankenstein legislation and midnight shell games thrive under Iowa Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Waiting Period#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Iowa Supreme Court#The Des Moines Register#The U S Supreme Court#American#Iowans
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

The Supreme Court’s battle with the executive branch

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch. Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Associated Press

Facing threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After polls closed in New Mexico’s primary last month, a worker returning ballots and other election materials to the clerk’s office in Santa Fe was followed by a partisan election observer driving so close that mere inches separated their bumpers. The poll worker was so rattled by the ordeal that she said she may not return for the upcoming November election, according to Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark. The incident is just one of many in which election officials and workers have felt threatened since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A federal effort to investigate these threats has so far yielded three prosecutions since it was launched a year ago. In the meantime, the harassment and death threats haven’t stopped against those who have pushed back against the false claims. The threats have contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country, particularly at the local level, and made recruiting poll workers even harder — adding to the challenges of conducting smooth elections in the fall.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy