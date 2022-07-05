Nashville Community Event On Affordable Housing For Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is over capacity with pets right now and they are reaching out for help. MACC has three times as many animals as they can ideally house right now, with as many as 150 in the shelter this week. In June, it was nearly 500 animals.

