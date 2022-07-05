TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 6

George with Paul and Imogen outside the old butcher’s.

On TV tonight, there's a new series of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations on C4, The Savoy comes to a close on ITV, discover the brilliant Yellowstone and it's prequel 1883 on Paramount Plus and plan your summer reading list (hopefully from a beach or deck chair somewhere sunny) with Book Club Summer Reads on Sky Arts/NOW. The Women's Euros 2022 also kick off with England vs Austria on BBC One. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, 9pm, C4

Have Paul and Imogen completed their remarkable renovation? (Image credit: C4)

Pig farmer Paul and his wife Imogen from Framlingham, Suffolk, have bought a collection of buildings, including a former Tudor pub, a blacksmith’s, a butcher’s and a slaughterhouse, with ambitions to join them together to make their dream home. Paul hopes to carry out most of the work himself in just 12 months, but the buildings have been abandoned for 70 years and are in a terrible state of disrepair, so the months quickly start to tick by. Can he really create a desirable family home out of a series of ramshackle Grade II-listed buildings?

★★★★ NH

The Savoy, 9pm, ITV

Thierry welcomes celebrating guests to the Savoy Grill. (Image credit: ITV)

This final visit to The Savoy is an upbeat hour which takes in the many birthday, wedding and anniversary celebrations that had to be postponed while the hotel was closed during the pandemic. Restaurant Director Thierry says that since reopening almost every table in the Savoy Grill is celebrating something, while the hotel’s in-house florists are preparing approximately 20 bespoke bouquets a day. And while even the most meticulous planning can hit an unforeseen bump (surely no event planner wants to hear a bride ask, "Where is my cake?" at the wedding reception), somehow the ultra-professionalism of the staff always wins the day…

★★★ JP

Yellowstone/1883, Paramount Plus

Tim McGraw stars in 1883. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is one of US cable TV’s biggest shows; over here, seasons one and two have been hidden away on 5USA, and are now repeated on Paramount Plus with the unseen season three. Set in Montana, it’s a glorious if violent epic, centring on the conflict between Native Americans and ranching families. Its prequel, 1883, is also available. Paramount Plus can be found via paramountplus.com.

★★★★ NT

Book Club Summer Reads, 8pm, Sky Arts/NOW

It all stacks up for Andi and Elizabeth. (Image credit: Sky)

Looking for the perfect holiday read? The Sky Arts Book Club returns with a summer special, as presenters Andi Oliver, Elizabeth Day and literary podcaster Simon Savidge provide us with lots of recommendations. Hollywood star Minnie Driver joins the line-up tonight, alongside the Bad Form book club, to talk about her anecdotal memoir, Managing Expectations. Also featuring is 2021 Costa First Novel Award winner Caleb Azumah Nelson, who wrote Open Water, a lyrical love story set in London.

★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Terminal List, Prime Video

Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL commander. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video has already brought all-action heroes Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher to the screen, and now there’s a new tough guy on the block in explosive thriller The Terminal List. The eight-part series stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL commander James Reece, who we first meet planning a covert mission to kill a dangerous terrorist hiding out in Syria. But the operation goes catastrophically wrong when his platoon is ambushed while making their way through a series of underground tunnels. Were the terrorists tipped off by a traitor in the US? Back home, Reece is determined to uncover the truth, joining forces with journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) in a bid to find out more. But as new evidence emerges, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Trainspotting, 11.25pm, Film4

A young Scottish drug addict (Ewan McGregor) and his pals run head first into crisis after crisis. The foul language and graphically grim subject matter of Irvine Welsh’s cult novel may offend some, but this is a superb film, dazzlingly directed by Danny Boyle and ferociously well acted by McGregor. Robert Carlyle’s pyschotic Begbie is a monstrous creation and Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Kevin McKidd are also brilliant.

Live Sport

Wimbledon 2022 , 12.15pm, BBC One/Two

, 12.15pm, BBC One/Two Women's Euro 2022, England vs Austria, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BBC One

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7.30pm, ITV

Coronation Street, 8pm, ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5

Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Geroge Clarke's Remarkable Renovations on TV tonight — a truly spectacular makeover for this collection of old buildings.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!

Joanne Lowles has been writing about TV since 2002. After graduating from Cardiff University with a Postgraduate Diploma in Magazine Journalism, she worked for All About Soap magazine covering the ups and downs of life on the cobbles, the square and the Dales.

Next came nearly 10 years at TV Times magazine as a writer and then deputy features editor. Here she spent many happy days interviewing the biggest names in entertainment and visiting the sets of some of our most popular shows including Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife and Strictly Come Dancing.

With a love of nature and wildlife she’s also interviewed the leading experts in this area including David Attenborough, Chris Packham and Steve Backshall. She’s also travelled the world visiting Mongolia, Canada and South Africa to see how the best in the business make the most brilliant natural history documentaries.

Freelance since 2013, she is now is a digital writer and editor for What to Watch, previews the best on the box for TV Times mag each week and loves being constantly surprised, entertained and informed by the amazing TV that she is lucky enough to watch.