Critical race theory creator on how it became the 'boogeyman'

An Oregon restaurant has been deluged with angry messages, fake reservations and even death threats, after an influential online vaccine opponent was thrown out for failing to comply with the business’s vaccine requirement.On 30 June, Naomi Wolf, once known for her feminist writings and now an opponent of Covid vaccines, shared a video on Gettr of the moments just after she was, as she put it, “assertively ushered” out of Salem, Oregon’s Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails, a New American restaurant.In the clip, Ms Wolf acknowledges she saw the sign outside the restaurant mentioning its vaccine requirement, but compares herself...

59 MINUTES AGO