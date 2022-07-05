ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6fCf_0gVwup8l00
FILE - An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen on on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Juul has asked a federal court, Friday, June 24, 2022, to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. Federal health officials on Thursday, June 23, ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration issued an administrative stay Tuesday on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market.

The agency said on Twitter that the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it.

The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban.

The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

The FDA originally said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Juul’s request for a hold while the court reviews the case.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it has determined “there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.”

Still, it said, the stay and the review do not “constitute authorization to market, sell or ship Juul products.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigarettes#Revi
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy