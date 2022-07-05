ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Beq_0gVwnZtM00

( The Hill ) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park.

Friends of the couple have since taken to social media to mourn the couple and express their grief. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money to support their orphaned son, Aiden McCarthy.

Couple helps save toddler during mass shooting in Highland Park

The organizer of the page said it was created on behalf of his family, and with their permission. Aiden McCarthy will be raised by his grandparents, and the organizer shared that he “is left in the unthinkable position, to grow up without his parents.”

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $130,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Aiden was rescued from the shooting after a woman and her companions saw him pinned under his father, who was unconscious, while she on her way to get breakfast, The Daily Beas t reported .

The woman, Lauren Silva, told the outlet that while she took Aiden back to her car, her boyfriend and his son tried to help his father, who was bleeding. Silva later told T he New York Times that she was told that first responders were unable to stop the father’s bleeding and had covered him with a blanket.

Parents of alleged Highland Park shooter release statement, retain attorney

The tragic news comes after police said that the suspect in the shooting, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, planned the attack for “several weeks” before killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

Police said they are in discussions with Crimo but declined to share additional information. Law enforcement is still working to determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, share video of 2 suspects

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson. Read more: https://bit.ly/3anJU1u. Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, …. Portsmouth leaders to host town hall on violent crimes. Train strikes car in Southhampton. Monkeypox case reported in Wake County, N.C. ODU assistant Bryant Stith heading to UNC-Greensboro.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler#Mexico#Violent Crime#New York Times
The Independent

Abandoned bus mysteriously found blocking a country lane in Kent

An abandoned bus has been found mysteriously abandoned on a country road in Kent.A motorist discovered the ditched vehicle while driving on the A227 last Monday (27 June).This eerie dashcam footage shows the bus blocking the road."There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach", the motorist said.Kent Police said the bus was moved from the scene and records do not show that any other vehicle was involved.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonConvoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran sellerIsrael army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s a cane! It’s a cane!’: Sheriff’s footage released by attorney general shows man’s fatal encounter with Harford deputies

Harford County sheriff’s deputies were locked in tense standoff with John Fauver for about 10 minutes in a Forest Hill parking lot, demanding he get out of his Ford pickup truck and surrender. Responding to an April 23 call about a potentially armed suicidal man, deputies rushed to the suburban shopping center where he was seen in his pickup truck. There, they encountered a defiant and at ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Deadly Virginia church shooting under investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in the entrance to the parking lot.
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
WAVY News 10

Man injured in third Kinston shooting since Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
KINSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy