Top-Testing Contemporary Christian Songs From Troy Research

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL ACCESS and TROY RESEARCH have partnered to provide the top-testing Contemporary Christian...

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Tommy Morgan, Harmonica Soloist for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Roots’ and Hundreds More Film and TV Scores, Dies at 89

Tommy Morgan, a harmonica soloist who contributed to hundreds of movies and TV shows including “Roots” and “Dances With Wolves,” died June 23. He was 89. Morgan played on film soundtracks and record dates going back to the early 1950s. His estimated 7,000 recording sessions, according to statistics on his website, suggest that more people have heard his harmonica work than that of any other player of the instrument.
Top 30 American Classic Rock Bands of the ’70s

The list of the Top 30 American Classic Rock Bands of the '70s reflects just how much music grew in the aftermath of the previous decade. The rise of FM radio in the late '60s now provided a home for music's more experimental records, while AM remained the domain of pop. Although a Top 40 hit was still a goal for many acts, it was no longer the be-all and end-all it had been since the dawn of the recording industry; rock artists taking on weightier musical or lyrical concerns now had a place where they could be heard and thrive.
The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
Dave Mustaine lashes out at Judas Priest guitar tech for soundchecking during Megadeth set

The Megadeth frontman dropped f-bombs like they were going out of fashion when the Priest tech got to work on the adjacent stage at Barcelona Rock Fest. Things were going swimmingly during Megadeth’s Saturday (July 2) set at Barcelona Rock Fest. The band had played hits including Hangar 18, Angry Again and Sweating Bullets, and the crowd were, as usual, lapping it up.
Robert Trujillo’s son recorded guitar for the Stranger Things version of Metallica’s Master of Puppets

Tye Trujillo was tapped up to add additional guitar parts to the 1986 classic for the season finale set-piece, and reportedly received Kirk Hammett’s help to do so. Robert Trujillo has revealed that his son, Tye Trujillo, added additional electric guitar parts to Metallica’s Master of Puppets for the track’s inclusion in the fourth season of Stranger Things.
Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers’

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe’s legacy. “We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music,” Yola says. “We...
Manny Charlton, Nazareth guitarist and co-founder, dies at 80

Known for his brawny, no-nonsense riffing, Charlton also helmed the demos for Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction. Manny Charlton, the co-founder and longtime guitarist for Scottish hard-rock legends Nazareth, has died at the age of 80. Born in Andalusia, Spain in 1941, Charlton moved with his family to Dunfermline,...
Academy Launches Jonas Gwangwa Music Initiative for Black British Composers

Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the launch of the Jonas Gwangwa Music Composition Initiative, a program to help Black British musicians who are interested in developing a career in film composing. The program begins in October and is in partnership with Mercury Studios. In celebration of the late South African musician, composer and Oscar nominee Jonas Gwangwa (“Cry Freedom”), the program will provide real-world experience, one-on-one mentorship and networking opportunities. Part of the Academy’s ongoing Aperture 2025 global outreach and engagement efforts, the initiative aims to foster broader representation in...
