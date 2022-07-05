Top-Testing Contemporary Christian Songs From Troy Research

The list of the Top 30 American Classic Rock Bands of the '70s reflects just how much music grew in the aftermath of the previous decade. The rise of FM radio in the late '60s now provided a home for music's more experimental records, while AM remained the domain of pop. Although a Top 40 hit was still a goal for many acts, it was no longer the be-all and end-all it had been since the dawn of the recording industry; rock artists taking on weightier musical or lyrical concerns now had a place where they could be heard and thrive.

