July 2, 2022, Madison Police, led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw, served a narcotic search warrant on a Walnut Street residence. As a result of the executed warrant, Madison Police arrested occupants Bryce Bushong 22, Madison, Indiana, and Kalie N. Gardner 21, Madison, Indiana, for L-6 possession of methamphetamine, L-6 maintaining a common nuisance, and class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia. Gary R. Raines 54, Madison, Indiana, a visitor at the residence, was taken into custody for L-6 possession of methamphetamine, L-6 obstruction of justice, and class B misdemeanor for visiting a common nuisance. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by MPD officers, Harris, Smith, Potter, Sweet, and Blankenship. All charges are alleged and Bushong, Gardner, and Raines have the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.

MADISON, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO