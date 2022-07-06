ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Adorable Leopard Cub Twins Get The Zoomies at Missouri Zoo

By Sam
KISS 106
KISS 106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, this is one way to burn energy. Whatever these leopard cubs are eating I need some. These adorable and feisty 10-week-old twin leopard cubs are keeping their mom (Dot) on her toes. The two were caught on camera with a case of the zoomies, basically running...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Clouded Leopard Cub Twins — See Photos

Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of two clouded leopard cubs — one of the Tennessee zoo's signature animals. On Wednesday, the Nashville Zoo announced that Jewels the clouded leopard gave birth to two cubs — a male and a female — on June 30. The cubs each weighed about half a pound at birth and measured around four inches in length.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KISS 106

Absolutely Precious Little Tabby at Indiana Shelter Has the Sweetest Meow Ever [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Who doesn’t love a classic tabby cat? Once you meet me, you definitely will! My name is Tia and I’m a 4-month-old female. You can find me hanging out in the open cat room at the VHS! I have the sweetest little meow and will respond when you talk to me. Think your current cat needs a friend? I would make an excellent companion for them! I love everyone I meet and would really enjoy having friends around during the day. To be honest, I would also be perfectly content being your first cat ever! I’m adaptable and would do great in any living situation, as long as it’s forever. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my spay, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Apply at vhslifesaver.org or visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Orphaned Southern Indiana Kitty is Ready to Find a Forever Home

JAY is our Pet of the Week - he is one of many, many, many cats that need to be adopted at It Takes a Village. JAY is a 3-month-old who was orphaned at around a month old. He has been raised in a foster home (thank you, foster families) that had other littermates, dogs and kids. JAY is cool with any and all of 'em.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Amur Leopard#Missouri Zoo
KISS 106

Indiana Senior Dog Has an Itch He Just Can’t Scratch and Needs Your Help [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
UPI News

Animal control officers rescue skunk with head stuck in beer can

June 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a skunk found wandering a neighborhood with its head stuck in a beer can. Lincoln Animal Control posted a video to Facebook showing an officer covering the skunk with a towel so a second officer can pull the Miller Lite can from the animal's head.
LINCOLN, NE
KISS 106

This Cat on TikTok Sounds Just Like Lady Gaga: WATCH

Not only are pets our furry BFFs, but they also provide some of the funniest moments, especially when they go viral on the internet. One such moment occurred over the weekend when a TikTok user posted a video of their cat, which instantly drew comparisons to none other than the iconic Lady Gaga.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Baby Ducks Follow Golden Retriever Puppy Everywhere in Adorable Video

If you’re a younger sibling, you’ve probably done this a time or two growing up. You have an older brother or sister that you looked up to so much. You wanted to be with them 24/7, so you’d follow them around the house, copying their every move. It probably annoyed your siblings, but you didn’t care. You wanted to be just like them. If this is all ringing a bell to you, then boy, do we have a clip for you!
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Ten rare wildcat kittens that are 'functionally extinct' born in Scotland

Ten rarewildcat kittens have been born in Scotland and could be the first of their kind to be released into the wild. According to Saving Wildcats, wildcats are 'our rarest and most threatened mammal.' Also known as highland tigers, they were once widespread, but numbers have dropped drastically since the 19th century and they are now 'on the brink of extinction in Scotland.'
ANIMALS
Motor1.com

Watch Bear Open Pickup Truck Door, Climb In For A Tasty Snack

What’s the best thing to do when leaving your truck in front of your house – especially if you live in a more rural region? There’s just one valid answer – never forget to lock your vehicle. There are tens of scenarios in which leaving your truck unlocked is dangerous and one of the rarer ones is bear activity. A family in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, learned this lesson the hard way.
GATLINBURG, TN
Indy100

Three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at zoo

A three-legged tortoise which was rescued from smugglers is settling into a new life on wheels at a zoo. The ploughshare tortoise, which is now at Chester Zoo where it has been nicknamed Hope, was discovered by customs officials in Hong Kong in 2019 in a suitcase with 56 other live, endangered tortoises.
ANIMALS
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy