WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Just over seven months ago, the Sparks family experienced the ultimate nightmare: two children ran over at the Waukesha Christmas parade. Tucker Sparks, the older brother survived; Jackson Sparks, the younger brother, did not. Mom and dad experienced it all. So how are they doing now? CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck talked to them about their journey.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO