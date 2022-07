BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After not scoring any runs in the first three innings, Bridgeport Legion Post 68 coach Kobie Carpenter stressed patience. The rest of the way, Post 68 not only drew at least seven walks but took advantage of having those runners on base — and often in scoring position — in its 10-2 victory over Charleston Legion Post 65 in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday at Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO