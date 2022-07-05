Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

Are you someone who loves to try different craft beers? If you are, you need to keep this beer on your radar because it was named the top craft beer overall for 2022, and it doesn't come from some massive brewery in a big city, it is brewed in a small town in Iowa.
With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
Something rare was spotted in Eastern Iowa this week. A motorist spotted an albino deer near Dubuque this week and seeing a deer that is pure white is very rare. The albino deer wasn't alone and it seems there will be another fully grown albino deer in the future. Most...
A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
If you ever find yourself in the weeds, there are a few kids who can help you out. All kidding and puns aside, there's Goats on the Go Dubuque who can help you remove overgrown weeds, brush, and invasive species taking over your property. Such as it is on Clarke...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl after she left her residence with a man she met on social media. The sheriff’s office said Yaritze Pastor Junech, of Ridgeway, left her home early July 3.
Crews had to clean up a large branch that came down near West Elementary on the city's west side. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss a scam involving gas cards. Dyersville city council approves up to $9.5 million in rebates for Field of Dreams expansion.
Karen Kay Miene, 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Karen was born March 21, 1947, to Harland and Shirley (Moon) Kutzbach in Farmersburg. She was baptized, confirmed and married, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. She graduated from MFL High School in 1965.
Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
Waterloo, IA – Police officials said the unidentified male victim reportedly arrived at the local hospital with a gunshot wound. This incident occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to Mercy One Waterloo and discovered that the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. The responding...
CJ Moyna employees break ground on a new maintenance building being constructed in the Elkader Industrial Park. The 75,000-square-foot building will bring all Moyna repair operations under one roof and include full-scale painting operations with blast and painting booths. (Photo by Willis Patenaude)
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
RIDGEWAY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 7/7/2022 3:30PM UPDATE: Yaritze Pastor Junech has been safely located by law enforcement in Tennessee. This case is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year old girl who left...
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
