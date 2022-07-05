ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkader, IA

Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Wolff and Sarah Vos, the Midwest duo known as Dead...

Y105

The Hunt for Dubuque’s Best Burger Leads To Paul’s Tavern

With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque restaurant closing after 4 years

A Dubuque restaurant soon will close its doors for good. Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., announced its coming closure in a social media post, calling it a “very difficult decision.”. The restaurant indicated that it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Elkader, IA
Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
Karen K. Miene

Karen Kay Miene, 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Karen was born March 21, 1947, to Harland and Shirley (Moon) Kutzbach in Farmersburg. She was baptized, confirmed and married, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. She graduated from MFL High School in 1965.
MONONA, IA
Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mayor in Small-Town Eastern Iowa Charged with Child Endangerment

Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
WAUKON, IA
Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

CJ Moyna employees break ground on a new maintenance building being constructed in the Elkader Industrial Park. The 75,000-square-foot building will bring all Moyna repair operations under one roof and include full-scale painting operations with blast and painting booths. (Photo by Willis Patenaude)
ELKADER, IA
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
Gerald 'Jerry' Jennings

Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
FARMERSBURG, IA

