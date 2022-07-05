Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held in...
Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was driving...
After many years of courageously fighting Parkinson’s, Jackie Eugene Taylor, age 78, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center in Norwalk, on Jan. 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga. Face masks are required.
Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
Comments / 0