Moyna is putting up new maintenance building amid ongoing expansion

After many years of courageously fighting Parkinson’s, Jackie Eugene Taylor, age 78, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center in Norwalk, on Jan. 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Volga. Face masks are required.

VOLGA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO