The family of a woman who was hit by an SUV while walking her dogs in Westminster is desperate for justice, saying that the victim, beloved dog trainer Karina Garnat has been holding on for dear life in the hospital, while the hit-and-run driver is still free. CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Westminster woman walking 3 dogs victim of hit-and-run Wednesday"At her own expense, the dogs all made it away unscathed," the victim's brother-in-law, Andrej Krecov, said of the three dogs who were not struck by the hit-and-run driver. The tragic incident occurred in on the morning of Wednesday, June 29. Garnat was walking...

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO