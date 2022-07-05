Through the years, July 7

Dream Structures Residential new construction home in Woodlands Crossing! This east facing 4- bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, single story home has the quality you expect in a location you want. Some of the amenities include custom cabinets with soft close hinges, stainless steel appliances with a designer gas range vented to the exterior, 3 cm exotic granites, low-e windows, designer lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, low-e windows, 2" faux wood blinds, full privacy fence, full gutters, irrigation system in the front and back w/ an exterior control, insulated garage and insulated garage door, lots of trees and more! Preferred lender is offering $1,000 buyer credit to closing costs.
