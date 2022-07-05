ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Through the years, July 7

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. Charley Baker have purchased the Dairy Treet Drive-in in Cassville from Mr. and Mrs. Larry Rickman. The Bakers also have a bookkeeping service here. Mrs. Baker and their son, Alan, will be in charge of the Drive-in. Magistrate Judge John Baty has been assigned additional duties...

CJ Coombs

The old McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville, Missouri was featured in an old movie about Jesse James in 1939

The old McDonald County Courthouse is now a museum.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the middle of Pineville, Missouri's town square sits the old McDonald County Courthouse. This building was the courthouse from 1871 through 1978. A new courthouse was constructed a couple of blocks away. The courthouse is named after Alexander McDonald who was a Revolutionary soldier and Congressman.
PINEVILLE, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Over 10,000 anticipated at annual Webb City festival

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s annual premier festival kicks off this evening (7/8) with events and activities packed into two days of family-friendly fun. It’s called the “Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza” and takes place in Webb City’s King Jack Park on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 9th from […]
WEBB CITY, MO
cassville-democrat.com

5 wrecks, 9 arrests over holiday

From July 1-4, there were five wrecks with injury in Barry County, and two of those results in arrests. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two wrecks were on Friday, at the same place but different times, another was on Sunday and two were on Monday. On...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Fire and Thunder rocks July 4 sky

Fire and Thunder fireworks show spectators at the CCC Camp in Shell Knob on Monday were treated to a gigantic display over Table Rock Lake. Kyle Troutman/ktroutman@cherryroad.com.
SHELL KNOB, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County “high” COVID-19 risk, per CDC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield is now at a high impact level of COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this new categorization indicates the community and local hospitals are experiencing COVID-19 at a higher rate than weeks prior. Just last Friday, the day these impact levels are updated each […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Remembering Chris Darnell, Shockwave Jet Truck driver, friends raise money for memorial

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Last Saturday the tragic crash of Shockwave Jet Truck in Michigan claimed the life of driver Chris Darnell. Shockwave Jet Truck was created in the Joplin area by the Shockley family in SEKansas. About 10 years about Darnell Racing Enterprises of Republic, Mo. who have roots based in Picher and Cardin, Okla., purchased the racing outfit.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Owners of local blueberry farm to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. – Picking blueberries can be a family tradition, but for one Joplin-area family this tradition is coming to an end. After 8 years of growing blueberries and friendships, the Robertson Family Farm decided this will be the last year. The family says maintaining 2,000 bushes is a...
JOPLIN, MO
point2homes.com

4700 SW Bridgewater ST, Bentonville, Benton County, AR, 72712

Dream Structures Residential new construction home in Woodlands Crossing! This east facing 4- bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, single story home has the quality you expect in a location you want. Some of the amenities include custom cabinets with soft close hinges, stainless steel appliances with a designer gas range vented to the exterior, 3 cm exotic granites, low-e windows, designer lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, low-e windows, 2" faux wood blinds, full privacy fence, full gutters, irrigation system in the front and back w/ an exterior control, insulated garage and insulated garage door, lots of trees and more! Preferred lender is offering $1,000 buyer credit to closing costs.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Good Samaritan in Galena, Kan. gets purse stolen, identity then used

GALENA, Kan. — Galena Police report Friday late Friday afternoon they responded to a residence where a burglary had occurred. “Residents reported a female came to their residence around 2:45 P.M. stating her car had overheated and asked for some water. As the resident went inside to get water, the female entered the residence without permission, and stole a purse of the couch. The female left through the Galena High School parking lot towards the football field.” — Galena Kansas Police.
GALENA, KS
KOLR10 News

The Springfield boy who met Elvis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the new Elvis movie out, ozarksfirst.com decided to talk to the History Museum on the Square about Johnny Wilkinson, the boy who met Elvis. In the Spring of 1956, a young rock and roll singer from Memphis named Elvis Presley began a tour across the country. The tour brought Presley to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
webbcity.net

Beefed up Cruise-A-Palooza starts Friday

The fireworks have silenced, but there will be more as the sun sets Saturday night on Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza in King Jack Park. The two-day annual event will get underway at 4 p.m. Friday. Planners with the City and Chamber of Commerce are doubling their efforts this year and have...
WEBB CITY, MO
Politics
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton County crash investigation, kidnap guilty plea, counterfeit money alert and peak energy advisory

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a Newton County deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle. The crash sent its rider to the hospital in serious condition. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday near east 32-nd and south Finley streets in Joplin. The officer on the scene says both the Newton County Tahoe and the motorized bike were traveling east. The Joplin police major crash team is currently investigating the incident. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
ozarksfn.com

Faith, Family and Farm

BENTONVILLE, ARK. – Nichole Chambless of Bentonville, Ark., is the epitome of women in agriculture. Mother of two sons – 20-year-old Kale, who is serving in the U.S. Army, and 17-year-old Kase, a senior at Har-ber High School in Springdale, Ark. Nichole has been married to the love...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-49 in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police confirm a tractor-trailer caught fire on I-49 near exit 85 around 4:30 Friday morning. It took ASP and tow truck crews with McKnight’s until 11 a.m. to clear the road. The tow truck driver said the tractor-trailer looked to be loaded up...
ROGERS, AR
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

21:02 – An officer was dispatched to WCPD for a walk-in report of a theft that occurred at 511 W. Daugherty St. 20:59 – Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Tom St. in reference to a possible domestic incident. One male subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
WEBB CITY, MO

