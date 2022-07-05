ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Cassville gridiron schedule changes

By KYLE TROUTMAN ktroutman@cherryroad.com
cassville-democrat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cassville football team’s regular-season schedule has been released, and there’s a change Wildcat Nation won’t miss. For the past five years, the Barry County Brawl has been in Week 6 for three and Week 3 for two. As of this season, it’s moving to a marquee week — No. 9,...

www.cassville-democrat.com

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On July 11, MoDOT is starting a pair of projects along I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. The projects include pavement improvement along I-44 and a bridge rehabilitation of Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road. According to MoDOT’s website, the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers can expect lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Remembering Chris Darnell, Shockwave Jet Truck driver, friends raise money for memorial

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Last Saturday the tragic crash of Shockwave Jet Truck in Michigan claimed the life of driver Chris Darnell. Shockwave Jet Truck was created in the Joplin area by the Shockley family in SEKansas. About 10 years about Darnell Racing Enterprises of Republic, Mo. who have roots based in Picher and Cardin, Okla., purchased the racing outfit.
REPUBLIC, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Marshfield, MO
City
Seneca, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Cassville, MO
City
Monett, MO
City
Nevada, MO
Cassville, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Hollister, MO
City
Lamar, MO
City
Mountain Grove, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Through the years, July 7

Mr. and Mrs. Charley Baker have purchased the Dairy Treet Drive-in in Cassville from Mr. and Mrs. Larry Rickman. The Bakers also have a bookkeeping service here. Mrs. Baker and their son, Alan, will be in charge of the Drive-in. Magistrate Judge John Baty has been assigned additional duties in...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
cassville-democrat.com

5 wrecks, 9 arrests over holiday

From July 1-4, there were five wrecks with injury in Barry County, and two of those results in arrests. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two wrecks were on Friday, at the same place but different times, another was on Sunday and two were on Monday. On...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

The Springfield boy who met Elvis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the new Elvis movie out, ozarksfirst.com decided to talk to the History Museum on the Square about Johnny Wilkinson, the boy who met Elvis. In the Spring of 1956, a young rock and roll singer from Memphis named Elvis Presley began a tour across the country. The tour brought Presley to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#American Football#Wildcat Nation#The Barry County Brawl#Wildcats#Springfield Central#Aurora
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Dade; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler and less humid air will spread into the region tonight ending the heat wave through the upcoming weekend.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville, Missouri was featured in an old movie about Jesse James in 1939

The old McDonald County Courthouse is now a museum.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the middle of Pineville, Missouri's town square sits the old McDonald County Courthouse. This building was the courthouse from 1871 through 1978. A new courthouse was constructed a couple of blocks away. The courthouse is named after Alexander McDonald who was a Revolutionary soldier and Congressman.
PINEVILLE, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Fire and Thunder rocks July 4 sky

Fire and Thunder fireworks show spectators at the CCC Camp in Shell Knob on Monday were treated to a gigantic display over Table Rock Lake. Kyle Troutman/ktroutman@cherryroad.com.
SHELL KNOB, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator study beginning notes Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native alligators have always lived. Alligators are not invading the Joplin-area region. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south. The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation Note they have kicked off two alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Owners of local blueberry farm to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. – Picking blueberries can be a family tradition, but for one Joplin-area family this tradition is coming to an end. After 8 years of growing blueberries and friendships, the Robertson Family Farm decided this will be the last year. The family says maintaining 2,000 bushes is a...
JOPLIN, MO
KTLO

Man killed after struck by another vehicle

A Boone County man was killed on Monday when his ATV struck another vehicle between Harrison and Alpena. Thirty-two-year-old Adam Ramsey of Alpena was pronounced dead. Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Lopez-Martinez of Springdale and his passenger, an unidentified juvenile, were injured and transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pizza Ranch poised to open in Joplin

We had a chance to peek inside the 222nd location of Pizza Ranch, 3223 East 20th, talked with the Assistant General Manager, Jen Dial. Dial tells us all of their management staff are from the Joplin area. They are currently training employees preparing for opening day. Jen Dial: Pizza Ranch...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Family & friends remember Colin Loderhose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The family of Colin Loderhose is still working through the events of Wednesday morning.  “Tears are still coming,” said Colin’s brother, Cavin Loderhose. “Everybody’s crying off and on, me included. But we’re reminiscing about Col’, remembering who he was and trying to let that overshadow what’s really going on.” Loderhose, 25, was fatally shot […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

21:02 – An officer was dispatched to WCPD for a walk-in report of a theft that occurred at 511 W. Daugherty St. 20:59 – Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Tom St. in reference to a possible domestic incident. One male subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
WEBB CITY, MO

