ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Underway at 1301 Ridge Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly YIMBY recently visited the site and shares construction photos of a three-unit multi-family building at 1301 Ridge Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia. The building will span a footprint measuring 994 square feet and will hold 3,814 square feet of interior space, which translates into spacious apartments measuring well over 1,000...

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 1148 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that construction is well underway at a five-story, 59-unit mixed-use development proposed at 1148 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington, as our recent site visit shows. Also known under its full address of 1148-62 Frankford Avenue, the project will span 42,100 square feet and will include a renovation and retail conversion of the 19th-century Kensington National Bank as well as construction of a five-story apartment building at the site of the bank’s parking lot. The Wells Fargo Bank branch currently situated in the existing building will be relocated to the new structure. Designed by OOMBRA Architects, the development will include 20 parking spaces for commercial customers, elevator service for residents, 20 bicycle spaces, and a roof deck. Permits list Wells Fargo Bank as the owner and Reed St. Builders LLC, and a construction cost of $9.25 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Completion Nears at 1030 West Girard Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is nearing completion at a six-story, 115-unit mixed-use building at 1030 West Girard Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia. Designed by SgRA, the building holds 107,165 square feet and, upon completion, will offer ground-level retail, parking for 44 cars in an underground garage and ten more open-air spaces, parking for 40 bicycles, and residential amenity space. Permits list Ascent Design and Builder as the contractor and a construction cost of $2 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 2221 North Front Street in East Kensington

Permits have been issued for a new multi-family development at 2221 North Front Street in East Kensington. Designed by Cadre Design, the building will rise seven stories, with 60 residential units. In total, the structure will yield 55,811 square feet of space, with construction costs estimated at $7.3 million. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

1825 North 17th Street

Permits Issued or 1825 North 17th Street In Cecil B Moore, North Philadelphia. Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-unit multi-family building at 1825 North 17th Street in Cecil B Moore, North Philadelphia. Once completed, the new building will rise three stories tall plus a cellar and a roof deck. In total, the structure will yield 5,564 square feet of space. Construction costs are specified at $250,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy