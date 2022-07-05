ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

KLTV
 2 days ago

KTRE 9's Caleb Beames has an update on the investigation of a structure fire in Lufkin late Tuesday. Tyler Animal Services, CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas...

www.kltv.com

KWTX

East Texas man gets life for murdering grandfather

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a double murder and will serve life in prison. Nichlous Cole Williams, of the East Mountain community, plead guilty on Thursday to the murder of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley. On February 7, 2021, Williams got into an argument with Gibson as the two were watching the Super Bowl. Gibson had brandished a pistol, but Williams took it from him, killing Gibson. Williams then chased Mosley into a bedroom before shooting and killing her. Williams then went to a neighbor’s house and explained what he’d done.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196; a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7, just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Shots fired during Gregg County chase

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for someone following a pursuit which involved shots being fired. A perimeter has been set up by Kilgore police and the sheriff’s office near the 3500 block of U.S. 259 behind Executive Inn.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a house fire in Tyler Friday. The fire happened at a home in the 500 block of W. Phillips Street in Tyler. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, one person died in the fire. He said right now there is no word on the cause of the fire.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6th woman arrested in Longview ISD abuse investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sixth woman was arrested for injury to a child for events that took place while she was employed at a Longview ISD elementary school. Cynthia Talley, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified a woman who died after a hit-and-run crash in the Lindale area. According to DPS, on July 4 at approximately 2:09 a.m., the driver of a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50 was traveling south on CR 4191. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Buick Century was headed north on the same road.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic was shut down following a serious wreck on Hwy 64 West near Toll 49 Tuesday afternoon. According to Texas DPS, at around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, a 2003 Freightliner box truck was traveling eastbound on Hwy 64W near Toll 49 when a 2003 GMC Envoy turned in front of it. The vehicle was occupied by six people, including four children, 8 to 16 years of age.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police arrest fugitive after foot chase through parking lot

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Kilgore police say they had been looking for was captured after a brief foot chase on Wednesday. Police say that they had outstanding warrants for the arrest of Donald Godbey, 26, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and evading on foot. They say they believe that Godbey’s friends had been helping him stay on the run.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Part of I-20 in Marshall to be closed Sunday night

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-20 near U.S. 59 in Marshall is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, July 10 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning. The closure is so crews can work on the U.S. 59 bridge. I-20 traffic in both...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3rd person convicted in 2020 Tyler shooting investigation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation after being charged for murder and burglary back in 2020, and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Robert Robertson, 23, is the third person of his three co-defendants to be convicted in the investigation to a shooting on Van […]
TYLER, TX

