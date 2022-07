The Cleveland Guardians will promote prospect Nolan Jones and the outfielder will join the club for the series opener against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday. The news of Jones’ promotion comes from Guardians Prospective (Twitter link). No, @CleGuardPro doesn’t have the blue check mark but this account not need one. Count on Jones being in the dugout as the Guardians look to breath some life in the lineup.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO