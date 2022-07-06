Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, TyTy Washington toss first Astros pitch

Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The last time a member of the Houston Rockets threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before a game involving Major League Baseball’s Astros, it was Christian Wood, who was traded days later.

It’s a safe bet Tuesday’s ceremony participants will not suffer the same fate. Prior to their departure for Las Vegas to participate in the NBA’s 2022 summer league, newly drafted Rockets rookies Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and TyTy Washington threw out a pitch prior to the Astros’ home game versus the Kansas City Royals.

It was a clear honor for each of the three rookies, who now call Houston home. The defending American League champion Astros are the pride of the Houston sports community these days, but with the help of Smith, Eason and Washington, the Rockets are hoping to find similar success on the hardwood within a few years.

Scroll on for photos, videos, and interviews from Tuesday night.