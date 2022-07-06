Homeowners and air conditioning repair companies prepare for triple-digit heat 01:40

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The sweltering North Texas heat is back with temperature highs projected to be in the triple-digits for the next several days.

Irving resident Linda Lindsey unfortunately knows what it's like to lose her A/C in these conditions.

"My house was hot, I thought, oh no this cannot be happening," said Lindsey.

In June, her 18-year-old air conditioning unit gave out and with a HUD grant program through the city of Irving, got a new one for free and now can relax with her dog Oreo without breaking a sweat.

"Very lucky that I got it done when I did," added Lindsey.

But not everyone can qualify for that specific program.

CBS 11 news spoke with Cool Experts AC on what you can do now to prevent your A/C unit from breaking down.

"I would definitely recommend people changing out their filters at least once a month," said co-owner Gus Gonzalez, If there's a failure or low on freon, they can catch that before we get those triple digits."

And have patience as air conditioning places are swamped.

"Everyone is having failures, everyone needs help so our phones have just been ringing non-stop," said Co-Owner Omar Zazay.

Also not helping this year, supply chain issues continuing to delay some repairs.

"So we have to be able to be versatile and adapt, switch to a different brand to be able to get the customer up and running," added Zazay.