Linda Kay Fields

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Ozark National Scenic Riverways will be conducting two managed deer hunts in October at Big Spring. These hunting opportunities are being extended to two special groups of the nation’s population, our youth and our military service members with permanent mobility impairments. The youth hunt will be held October 8 and 9. Anyone interested in applying for this hunt must apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation at www.mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt. The Managed Deer Hunt application period for the youth hunt is July 1 through July 31. The Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired managed hunt will be held October 22 and 23. Applications and more information for the Mobility Impaired hunt can be found on-line at: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/planyourvisit/upload/2022FEWAPPLICATION.pdf. A total of 10 randomly selected hunters will be chosen for each hunt.

VAN BUREN, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO