ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Linda Kay Fields

By Administrator
ozarkradionews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for Linda Kay Fields, 73, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Ms. Fields passed...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ozarkradionews.com

Darrah Collins

Darrah Roxanne Collins was born February 1, 1959, in Cabool, Missouri, to Duane and Ruth Fish Collins. She passed from this life on July 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri. She was 63 years, 5 months, and 2 days of age. Darrah spent the first years of her...
CABOOL, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Danny Joe Ledgerwood

Danny Joe Ledgerwood was born December 7, 1944, in Oregon County, Missouri, to John Leo and Iris Irene (Upshaw) Ledgerwood. Danny was raised on the Shannon/Oregon County line at Spring Creek. He attended Hunter Hill School in his early years and later attended Birch Tree High School, where he graduated in 1962. He was the oldest son of seven children, and hard work was instilled in him at a very early age, by working in his daddy’s sawmill.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Loyd Mitchell

Loyd Mitchell, son of Herman and Hazel (Mosley) Mitchell, was born during a blizzard on December 15, 1940, in Rinard, Iowa, and departed this life suddenly on June 30, 2022, at his residence in Mtn. Grove, Missouri. He was 81 years of age. In his youth he was raised in...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

William Clinton Napier

Funeral services for William Clinton Napier, 94, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Napier passed away at 12:43 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Brooke Haven Healthcare. He was born March 30, 1928, in...
WEST PLAINS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
City
Hermitage, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
West Plains, MO
Obituaries
City
Webb City, MO
State
Missouri State
ozarkradionews.com

Marilyn Sue Bland

Marilyn Sue (Bolin) Bland was born in her home in Shannon County near Eminence, Missouri, on Thanksgiving Day, November 21, 1940, to Leverett “Jim” and Berniece (Baker) Bolin. Her heavenly soul passed from her earthly body on July 3, 2022, at the age of 81. Marilyn was united...
EMINENCE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Joyce Ellen Pope

Joyce Ellen (Crewse) Pope went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Faye and Eldridge Crewse. Joyce was born on September 8, 1932 in Graff, Missouri. She attended the Astoria School during her early years and graduated from Mountain Grove High...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

John David Cox

John David “J.D.” Cox, age 57, died peacefully in the arms of his wife Toni on July 3, 2022, at their home in Willow Springs, Missouri. J.D. was born April 19, 1965, to the late Don & Bonnie (Bradford) Cox. He graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1983 and joined the US Army in 1985 where he served in the 82nd Airborne for 13 years and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in Desert Storm War in Iraq. In his personal time, he followed his passion for parachuting and had completed over 26 jumps. Upon his return to Willow Springs, he began his career as an Engineer for BNSF Railroad and after 25 years developed numerous lifelong friendships.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Edward Lee (Eddie) Morris

Edward Lee (Eddie) Morris, 31, Pomona, Missouri, entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2022. He was born March 14, 1991 in Joliet, Illinois, to Michele Ruth Morris. Father of three children, Braelynn, Layne and Alexander Morris. He loved them dearly.Grandson of Ed and Ruth Morris, Pomona, Missouri, brother of Dillon Porter, Willow Springs, Missouri, Nephew of Robert and Heather Hamblin, Shay and Stefanie Collins, all of Willow Springs, Missouri, cousin of Kevan Krolik, Sidney and Shaydenne Collins, his father, Eric Toth, and many other family and friends.
POMONA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Park Cemetery#Nhc Healthcare
ozarkradionews.com

Dr. Evan Wood

Funeral services for Dr. Evan Wood, 72, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Dr. Wood departed this life on July 3, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare after battling...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Michael Paul Kowal

Michael Paul Kowal, 83, Mountain View, Missouri, passed away at 6:05 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. He was born October 3, 1938, at Chicago, Illinois, to Michael James Kowal and Genevieve Skraban Kowal. On January 21, 1961, he was married in Cook County, Illinois, to Verna Lynn Mayer. Mr. Kowal was a lineman at Central Telephone Company before his retirement. He enjoyed camping and canoeing.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Former Mtn. View high school coach joins Grizzly Basketball staff

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Another familiar face is joining the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball coaching staff. Dr. Walt Belcher, former coach of the Mtn. View-Birch Tree Liberty High School boys basketball team, will join Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay and Assistant Coach Braxton Williams on the bench this season.
WEST PLAINS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ozarkradionews.com

CBCO Blood Drive in Mtn. View July 15

Mountain View, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. Every blood donation can help up to three local patients. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Grizzly Softball signs Monett’s Molly Poole

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Don Long, head coach of the Grizzly Softball team at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), has announced the signing of Molly Poole to the 2022-2023 roster. Poole, a 2022 graduate of Monett High School, is an infielder playing third base. She received honorable mention all-conference,...
MONETT, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Ozark National Scenic Riverways offers two special managed deer hunts

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Ozark National Scenic Riverways will be conducting two managed deer hunts in October at Big Spring. These hunting opportunities are being extended to two special groups of the nation’s population, our youth and our military service members with permanent mobility impairments. The youth hunt will be held October 8 and 9. Anyone interested in applying for this hunt must apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation at www.mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt. The Managed Deer Hunt application period for the youth hunt is July 1 through July 31. The Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired managed hunt will be held October 22 and 23. Applications and more information for the Mobility Impaired hunt can be found on-line at: https://www.nps.gov/ozar/planyourvisit/upload/2022FEWAPPLICATION.pdf. A total of 10 randomly selected hunters will be chosen for each hunt.
VAN BUREN, MO
ozarkradionews.com

HBK Transport LLC receives Microloan from OzSBI

[WEST PLAINS, MO] – Kyle Koehn, owner of H.B.K. Transport LLC, recently received a microloan through the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) Microloan Fund to start his new business located in Mountain View, MO. H.B.K Transport offers reliable, efficient and safe transport of general freight and other goods in order to help keep the economy moving. Koehn received a gap financing from OzSBI to cover the cost of insurance and necessary certifications in addition to traditional financing from West Plains Bank and Trust Company.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

TCMH to Receive Large Monetary Support From State

Houston, MO. – Texas County Memorial Hospital has received additional State-issued support for its new surgery center. Governor Mike Parson signed legislation which allowed for the appropriation of funds for the Houston Hospital, to help fund the expansion of the facility with its surgery center. The announcement came on...
HOUSTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Peak Alerts remain through Friday

The Cities of West Plains and Mountain View have issued a Peak alert through Friday, July 8. The most recent weather forecasts are calling for triple digit temperatures through Friday. Cities are asking community members to conserve their electricity usage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the remainder of the week. The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. on Friday.
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy