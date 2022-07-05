Linda Kay Fields

Edward Lee (Eddie) Morris, 31, Pomona, Missouri, entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2022. He was born March 14, 1991 in Joliet, Illinois, to Michele Ruth Morris. Father of three children, Braelynn, Layne and Alexander Morris. He loved them dearly.Grandson of Ed and Ruth Morris, Pomona, Missouri, brother of Dillon Porter, Willow Springs, Missouri, Nephew of Robert and Heather Hamblin, Shay and Stefanie Collins, all of Willow Springs, Missouri, cousin of Kevan Krolik, Sidney and Shaydenne Collins, his father, Eric Toth, and many other family and friends.
Comments / 0