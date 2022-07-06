ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bob Costas spoke the truth about this Franchy Cordero batted ball

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bob Costas was on the call for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on TBS, and he spoke the truth during one play in the fourth inning. Franchy Cordero was batting with one out in the bottom of the fourth and laced a first-pitch slider towards right field. Cordero hit...

Yardbarker

Bob Costas: Franchy Cordero robbed of base hit by Rays' shift

Bob Costas was on the call for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on TBS, and he spoke the truth during one play in the fourth inning. Franchy Cordero was batting with one out in the bottom of the fourth and laced a first-pitch slider toward right field. Cordero hit a hard line drive, but it went second baseman Taylor Walls, who jumped to make the catch for an out.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Chris Sale having a complete equipment-trashing meltdown after terrible Triple-A start

Chris Sale had quite a road back to pitching for the Boston Red Sox last season after missing all of 2020. And in 2022, he’s coming back from a fractured rib cage. On Wednesday, he pitched for the Worcester Red Sox, he had some struggles that included five walks. He wasn’t very happy about it, and cameras caught the pitcher trashing something near the clubhouse on the wall.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brayan Bello to get another MLB start with Red Sox

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg. 
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Sons of Al Leiter, Dusty Baker on Futures Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker, a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, are among the prospects on the rosters released Thursday for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.
ARLINGTON, TX
Golf Digest

Chris Sale destroys minor league clubhouse after poor rehab start, remains the GOAT lunatic

Many of Major League Baseball's biggest aces are certified nut jobs. Two of New York's best, Max Scherzer and Gerritt Cole, showed us that this season, Scherzer shooing away the Ambassador and Consul General of Japan back in May and Cole losing his sh-- because first pitch was delayed by a few minutes back in April. They're all constantly on edge, as they should be.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Chris Sale makes amends for dugout tantrum in Worcester

BOSTON -- The dust has settled -- literally and figuratively -- on Chris Sale's midgame meltdown from Wednesday night.A day after Sale took a baseball bat to a TV in the tunnel behind the Worcester Red Sox' dugout, we now know that the veteran left-hander has covered all the damages.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reported Thursday that in addition to spending $6,000 to feed teammates and staff members of the WooSox, Sale made amends for the TV that was destroyed -- even though that TV was already broken.The Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald, who covers the WooSox, said that the TV cost $1,100 to replace.Considering Sale is only halfway through a five-year, $145 million contract, and considering he's only pitched 34 times in the last three and a half seasons, the 33-year-old likely had no issues ponying up the dough to fix up the place after that now-famous temper tantrum.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Sports

Bart's homer erased by wacky fan interference vs. D-backs

For a moment, it appeared Joey Bart had provided the Giants with a much-needed spark. With San Francisco, still slumping through a six-game losing streak, trailing 4-0 in its series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bart unleashed a powerful right-handed swing and sent a baseball 100 mph off the bat into the stands for a three-run blast.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Braves that could lose their roster spots as players return from the IL

Yesterday, the Braves activated Tyler Matzek and Eddie Rosario from then IL. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment and Mike Ford was optioned to AAA Gwinnett. However, those are just the first dominos to fall. Mike Soroka, Ozzie Albies, Kenley Jansen and Kirby Yates could also re-join the team at some point after the All-Star break, meaning the Braves could be looking at removing four more players from the active roster over the next couple of months. Let’s take a look at some candidates that are most likely to receive the boot.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran center ready to return to NBA after freak accident

A veteran big man is reportedly on track to make a remarkable comeback. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Thursday that nine-year NBA veteran Aron Baynes is ready to return to the league and will work out for NBA teams in Las Vegas later this week. Baynes is now a year removed from suffering a spinal injury in a freak fall during the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
NBA
MLB

Cardinals News

Keep track of the Cardinals' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. Goldy in lead, Nolan slighty behind in ASG Ballot update. Por Brian Murphy and Thomas Harrigan @Spokes_Murphy and @HarriganMLB. 11:22 AM CDT. Voting is underway in the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot Finals to decide who will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
