WINTERS (CBS13) — One by one, a California Highway Patrol helicopter plucked each search crew member out of the thick brush along the Putah Creek in Winters. It’s the easiest way to make sure crews can scan every inch of the area for 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros. “I have known him my entire life. I’ve seen him as my little brother and I really care for him,” said Dago Fierros. Fierros is devastated but stays positive in the search for his cousin, who was in a truck with another 18-year-old friend when they crashed into the creek Sunday night on Putah Creek Road...

WINTERS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO