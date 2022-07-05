ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Chandler to receive nearly $5M in guarantees from Grizzlies

By Cody Taylor
Former Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler has agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chandler, the 38th pick in the NBA draft, will sign with the Grizzlies for $7.1 million. The contract will reportedly feature $4.94 million in guaranteed salary, the largest amount for an American player selected in the second round.

Contract terms for second-round picks differ from first-rounders and are not fully guaranteed. The deal tops the $4.6 million in guaranteed salary the Grizzlies gave Xavier Tillman Jr. in 2020 after they drafted him with the 35th pick.

Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field last season. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74.

The 19-year-old was widely considered to be a first-round pick but was available at 38. The Grizzlies opted to trade a 2024 second-rounder and cash to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire his rights, a strong indication that they value his addition.

He debuted with the Grizzlies on Tuesday in the Salt Lake City Summer League. In 23 minutes of work, Chandler recorded eight points, four assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots in the Grizzlies’ 103-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

