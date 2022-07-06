ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

Sheriff: 2 boys injured after rural Kansas UTV accident

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PRATT COUNTY—Two juveniles were injured after a weekend accident in rural Pratt County. Just after 5p.m. Sunday, Pratt County EMS...

