3 Up, 3 Down: Sam Haggerty Helps Lift Mariners to Sweep of Padres

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 2 days ago

Despite being down Jesse Winker and several other contributors, the Mariners' offense was once again alive and well in San Diego, ousting the Padres by a score of 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The victory gives Seattle a two-game sweep of its interleague "rivals" and brings the team within one game of a .500 winning percentage with 10 to play before the All-Star break. Up next: a much-needed day off on Wednesday before the Blue Jays come to T-Mobile Park for a big four-game set.

But before we look ahead at what's to come, let's reflect back on Tuesday's win and go over the Mariners' three best and worst performances from the day.

3 Up

RHP Andrés Muñoz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNYMz_0gVw7KQa00

Inheriting runners on the corners with just one out in the bottom of the sixth, Muñoz held his former team to a sacrifice fly and nothing more. He came back out for the seventh and tossed a clean 1-2-3 frame, finishing his afternoon with three strikeouts and a walk. Oh, and he touched 102 MPH on the radar gun at one point. Pretty good day for the 23-year old flamethrower.

SS J.P. Crawford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTPOU_0gVw7KQa00

Crawford recorded a game-high three hard-hit balls, though only the last of which found grass. It certainly came at no better time, however, as the Mariners' captain drove a two-out offering over the head of Padres centerfielder Trent Grisham for a massive two-run triple in the top of the ninth. That gave Seattle a 6-2 cushion, relieving any doubt from the result of Tuesday's win.

LF Sam Haggerty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaNgp_0gVw7KQa00

Haggerty continues to get it done at the bottom of Seattle's order, going 3 for 4 with his first home run of the season, two RBI and a pair of runs scored. Aside from the head-scratching baserunning blunder he committed in the top of the seventh, it was a really nice afternoon for the scrappy utility man. He's now slashing .303/.343/.485 with a 143 wRC+ through his first 35 plate appearances of the year.

3 Down

RHP Logan Gilbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgAZt_0gVw7KQa00

For the second start in a row, Gilbert wasn't very sharp. He struggled mightily to command anything in his arsenal, resulting in just one strikeout, three walks, 11 hard-hit balls and a modest called strike plus whiff rate of 21 percent. The Padres, however, were unable to capitalize, allowing Gilbert to escape with just one earned run to his credit after a rocky 5.1 innings pitched.

2B Adam Frazier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2934pp_0gVw7KQa00

Frazier checked in with a big base knock to keep the Mariners' three-run fourth inning alive, but his day was ultimately marred by a miscue on the defensive end. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Gilbert induced what looked to be an easy groundout to end the frame, but Frazier unfortunately booted it, which allowed a run to score and knot things up at 1-1. In all fairness, the ball was scorched to the tune of a 110.4 MPH exit velocity off the bat of Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer and took a weird bounce as it approached Frazier. Still, not the finest moment for the struggling one-time All-Star selection.

3B Eugenio Suárez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfdYd_0gVw7KQa00

Suárez went up to bat five times and recorded an out in each one, including a strikeout in the top of the eighth. Still been a good week's worth of games for him overall, though.

