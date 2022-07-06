Reading is Magic at the Muckleshoot Library

TAM is open late and FREE every Thursday, 5 – 8 pm!. Every Thursday evening at TAM we keep the doors open late; welcoming everyone in to experience the museum free of admission. Neighborhood nights offer us the space to build programs with community partners, artists, scholars, and entertainers. Stop by TAM Cafe for a bite or a drink before enjoying exhibitions, artmaking in TAM Studio , or a special program. Thursday evenings at the Tacoma Art Museum are the perfect time to bring your friends, family, or a date to enjoy art.
