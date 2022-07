MIAMI – The Miami Heat have re-signed guard Victor Oladipo. The club said the terms of the deal would not be disclosed, as per team's policy."Victor showed his work ethic and determination to come back and help us win games at the end of the regular season and through the playoffs," said Heat President Pat Riley. "We are delighted to have him back in a Heat uniform."Team statsOladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, appeared in eight games (one start) with the Heat last season after recovering from right knee surgery on May 13, 2021. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and...

