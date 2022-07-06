ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Assistant Coach Shay Hodge Brings Valuable High School, College, Pro Playing Experience And Training, Coaching Expertise To Jackson Academy Football Staff

Cover picture for the articleHeisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow gave one of the most famous and passionate postgame speeches in college football history in 2008 after Ole Miss upset then No. 4 ranked Florida 31-30 in Gainesville. It was Florida’s first loss that season and Tebow and Gators fulfilled the star quarterback’s promise and went...

HBCU Gameday

Marino Casem to be inducted into Xavier (La.) Athletic Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – It was announced Tuesday, July 5, that former Alcorn State Football head coach Marino Casem will be inducted posthumously into the 2022 Xavier (La.) University (XULA) Athletic Hall of Fame as one of 20 honorees released to the public by the university. The official induction ceremony is set to take place during a banquet on November 3, on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
247Sports

Travis Jewett hired as top USC baseball assistant

Andy Stankiewicz has made his first hire as a Trojan. USC's new baseball head coach has locked up one of the top coaches on the market as his first assistant coach, hiring Travis Jewett Thursday to become the Trojans' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. "I’m so excited to announce Travis...
LOS ANGELES, CA

