Assistant Coach Shay Hodge Brings Valuable High School, College, Pro Playing Experience And Training, Coaching Expertise To Jackson Academy Football Staff

NEW ORLEANS – It was announced Tuesday, July 5, that former Alcorn State Football head coach Marino Casem will be inducted posthumously into the 2022 Xavier (La.) University (XULA) Athletic Hall of Fame as one of 20 honorees released to the public by the university. The official induction ceremony is set to take place during a banquet on November 3, on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

