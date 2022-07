A windfall of grant funding should help to accelerate the timelines on planning and construction for two anticipated attractions in Marathon. At the June 14 meeting of the Marathon City Council, grants coordinator Maria Covelli announced that a large grantee had dropped out of the 2018 Florida Communities Trust (FCT) grant program. Focused mostly on land acquisition, the program aims to help communities protect natural resources, provide recreational opportunities and preserve traditional working waterfronts.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO