POTENTIAL LATER ROUND GEMS - GOALTENDERS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball in Orlando’s 91-77 win Thursday over the Houston Rockets. “I think I did all right,” Banchero said. “I missed some easy shots, missed a layup, couple in-and-outs. But I think I did solid. I got my teammates involved. Could have been better on defense. Just warming my body back up, getting back into playing shape, that’s kind of what I’m using Summer League for and getting back right.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO