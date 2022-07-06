POTENTIAL LATER ROUND GEMS - GOALTENDERS

Torie Peterson highlights three goalies who could be diamonds in the rough outside of the first round. Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Flames currently hold three picks:. With this in mind, CalgaryFlames.com's Torie Peterson has profiled three goalies who may be available outside of the first round and could...
The 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins Thursday, July 7, and a trio of future Wolverines can expect to hear their names called early in the process. Frank Nazar, Rutger McGroarty and Seamus Casey are all considered among the best rising North American skaters, and mock drafts suggest at least two of the Michigan signees will hear their names called in the first round (7 p.m., ESPN).
MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced today the addition of four new team ambassadors who will join Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle in formally representing the organization at games, events, and other initiatives throughout the greater Montreal region and beyond. Hall-of-Famer Guy Carbonneau, in addition to Stanley Cup winners Vincent...
Joe Sakic is the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche is the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Voting for this honor was conducted among NHL Club General Managers and a panel of NHL executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Meet the player the Blue Jackets have chosen sixth overall in the 2022 NHL draft. With the No. 6 overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Blue Jackets have selected right-shot defenseman David Jiricek, a native of the Czech Republic who played a season ago with HC Plzen in his home country.
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the team's 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), its own 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024. "Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional...
In a stunning turn of decisions at the very top of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Kraken were afforded the choice of Canadian center Shane Wright, who was considered the best player in the draft by any number of scouts. The 6-foot, 191-pound Wright notched 94 points (32 goals, 62...
The Kings hold five draft picks over the two day event, watch both days of coverage beginning on July 7. Over the next two days, the LA Kings will add to their deeply talented prospect pool via the 2022 NHL Draft. The Kings enter this year's draft with five picks in total, beginning with the 51st selection in the second round.
MONTREAL - Kevyn Adams spent his first two drafts as an NHL general manager in the familiar confines of the KeyBank Center offices, holed up in a war room alongside fellow staff members. Those drafts were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year presents a more traditional experience,...
With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Dallas Stars have selected Lian Bichsel from Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Clocking in at 6-foot-5, 216-pounds, Lian Bichsel is one of the biggest players available at the 2022 NHL Draft. Despite this, he is far more than his size, as the Swiss defenseman has been developing into one of the best defensive-first defensemen of 2022.
A right-handed defenseman that can run a power play is a unique and hard to find player. Perhaps the most coveted player in hockey is a right-handed shooting defenseman that can run a power play. The New Jersey Devils found their man in Slovakia's Simon Nemec with the second-overall pick...
Simon Nemec's mom was back home in Slovakia when her son was selected with the second overall pick in the NHL draft. It was around 2 o'clock in the morning in Slovakia, but that didn't matter. Simon Nemec picked up his cell phone to call his mother. The 18-year-old defenseman...
Nemec won a Bronze Medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games for Slovakia as an 18-year-old The Devils have chosen Simon Nemec second overall at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Following Montreal's selection of Juraj Slafkovsky first overall, the Devils' GM and Exec VP Tom Fitzgerald stepped up to the podium and chose Nemec. The 6'1" 185 pound right-shooting defenseman played last season with the HK Nitra of the Slovakian League, netting a goal and 26 assists in 39 games plus five goals and 17 points in 19 playoff games.
Nashville, Tenn. (July 7, 2022) - Many of the Nashville Predators' top prospects - including several players selected by the team in the 2022 NHL Draft - will participate in the team's 2022 Development Camp from July 11-15 in Nashville. The camp officially opens on Monday, July 11 with team...
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Georgiev, 26, posted a 15-10-2 record this past...
There will always a debate over the order of any draft, particularly at the top end. And the 2022 NHL Draft is no different with three players having a possibility of going No. 1 overall. The three biggest names expected to be called at Montreal's Bell Centre Thursday night for...
WINNIPEG, July 7, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of forward Rutger McGroarty 14th overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. McGroarty, 18, tallied 33 points (15G, 18A) in 25 games with the United States National Team Development Program U18 team last season in the USHL. He had 69 points (35G, 34A) in 54 games overall with the USA U18 team, including nine points (8G, 1A) in six games at the U18 World Championship as the USA won silver.
With the 3rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Logan Cooley from the USNTDP Juniors of the United States Hockey League (USHL) Arguably one of the most complete packages when it comes to centers in the 2022 Draft, Logan Cooley has all the skills to succeed in the NHL one day. From his superb two-way game to his high hockey IQ, he’s going to be a dominant pivot in the league for a very long time. Think Patrice Bergeron or Ryan O’Reilly level. Yes, his future is that bright.
MONTREAL - For the first time since 2019 the NHL Draft will be held in person, beginning tonight at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. WHEN: Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Rounds 2-7 will take place starting at 11 a.m. on Friday. WATCH:...
