Highway project to cause power outage

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance that appropriates $700,000 to fund the Emergency Siren Warning System Update Project. The siren system provides emergency notifications to the public and ensures that residents and communities receive notification of tsunamis and other related disaster events. 14 sites are operated by the Borough. They are located in the coastal communities of Homer, Nanwalek, Port Graham, Seldovia, and Seward.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed HB 127 into law July 3 in Seward, moving a proposed $60 million new cruise ship passenger dock project in Seward toward construction. The bill authorizes the state-owned Alaska Railroad Corporation to issue revenue bonds to finance the replacement of the Seward passenger dock. The dock will also be enlarged so that it can accommodate larger cruise ships now serving Alaska.
Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this installment of the Fault in the Facts, we will answer the question ‘Can one earthquake cause another?’ by explaining new research on two large quakes off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021. The magnitude 7.8 Simeonof Event struck on July 22,...
Governor Dunleavy was in Seward Sunday afternoon for the signing of House Bill 127, a multifaceted effort to stimulate the development of Alaskan infrastructure. The signing was scheduled for 3:45 at the Dale R. Lindsey Railroad Terminal (Seward Cruise Ship Dock), and when the time came only one thing was missing: the bill itself.
On June 30, Capstone Clinic had initially closed its COVID testing facilities across the state. “As a result of the ending of federal and state reimbursements, we were forced to shut down our testing sites by June 30th,” said Matt Jones, Director of Non-Clinical Operations and manager of the comprehensive statewide COVID testing program and clinics.
Two years in, gun suppliers are still seeing high demand across the U.S. for both firearms and ammunition, driven in part by panic buying from gun owners. At one gun store in Soldotna, spikes in sales often line up with things that are happening thousands of miles away. When there’s...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
The first part of 2022 was significantly more expensive for Alaskans, with energy costs leading the charge. Overall, Alaskans paid 25% more for energy this year than last year. According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the cost of living in Alaska was 7.5% higher across all categories during the...
Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services is adding former military aircraft to its heavy-lift capabilities. The company took delivery of two Boeing CH-47D Chinooks from Columbia Helicopters, modified for firefighting and external loads. As a part of the sale, Columbia is providing full life cycle sustainment and airworthiness and technical publication services for the aircraft.
Thousands of bears are harvested every year in Alaska, but if Alaska Fish and Game kills a pack of dangerous bears in urban Anchorage, there are going to be those who will complain, and the mainstream media is there to service the complainers. That is how it came to pass...
The City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. Completed job applications and a current resume can be submitted to the City of Seward Personnel Office. Utility Cashier: This is a full-time position Grade 4A $20.80. This position is responsible for clerical work involving...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage on Tuesday. The park was recently repurposed by the Municipality of Anchorage as the site of a new campground for homeless people, many of whom came directly from the Sullivan Arena when it shut down as a shelter on June 30.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Wildlife officials in Alaska shot and killed four black bears this week at a campground that had been reserved for homeless people after an Anchorage shelter was closed down last week. In a news release, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said it killed a...
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with events producer Nederlander to present a new Broadway subscription series beginning with four shows in the 2023/2024 season. Overture, Curtain, Lights. The new partnership, called Broadway Alaska, developed a model to bring major national touring versions of Broadway shows to Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Weekend Market at Centennial Park, commonly referred to as the Peña Park Market, was held in Muldoon this weekend for the first time since the Municipality of Anchorage moved a group of at-risk residents into a municipality-backed homeless camp nearby. Vendors at the market,...
Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska is holding events in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Homer and Juneau on Saturday focused on abortion access advocacy. The goal of the events is “so that people know how to get involved and that they’re not alone,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley, Alaska state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska. “We’re going to make sure that abortion stays safe and legal in our state.”
Thanks to a recent $5 million grant, more students will have access to the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program. With this funding, ANSEP will expand its full-time Acceleration Academy component to Dillingham, Kotzebue and Juneau this fall. ANSEP will also add a residential element to its Anchorage campus. ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy component allows students to earn their high school diploma while simultaneously earning free college credits.
Planning & Zoning Commission holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m. Information is on the city website at www.cityofseward.us under Government. In person attendance is allowed and the meeting will be streamed on the City of Seward YouTube channel...
Comments / 0