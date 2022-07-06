ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, AK

Highway project to cause power outage

By Michael Paschall
sewardjournal.com
 2 days ago

Seward Electric will be relocating power poles, lines, and related equipment to...

www.sewardjournal.com

radiokenai.com

Borough Appropriates $700,000 To Fund Emergency Siren Warning System Update Project

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance that appropriates $700,000 to fund the Emergency Siren Warning System Update Project. The siren system provides emergency notifications to the public and ensures that residents and communities receive notification of tsunamis and other related disaster events. 14 sites are operated by the Borough. They are located in the coastal communities of Homer, Nanwalek, Port Graham, Seldovia, and Seward.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskareporter.com

Governor approves Alaska Railroad financing for expanded cruise ship dock in Seward

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed HB 127 into law July 3 in Seward, moving a proposed $60 million new cruise ship passenger dock project in Seward toward construction. The bill authorizes the state-owned Alaska Railroad Corporation to issue revenue bonds to finance the replacement of the Seward passenger dock. The dock will also be enlarged so that it can accommodate larger cruise ships now serving Alaska.
SEWARD, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s June of ’22 set to go down as one of the driest ever

Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Fault in the Facts: Can one earthquake cause another?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this installment of the Fault in the Facts, we will answer the question ‘Can one earthquake cause another?’ by explaining new research on two large quakes off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021. The magnitude 7.8 Simeonof Event struck on July 22,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
sewardjournal.com

Bill signed Sunday to promote economic development through Seward Port

Governor Dunleavy was in Seward Sunday afternoon for the signing of House Bill 127, a multifaceted effort to stimulate the development of Alaskan infrastructure. The signing was scheduled for 3:45 at the Dale R. Lindsey Railroad Terminal (Seward Cruise Ship Dock), and when the time came only one thing was missing: the bill itself.
SEWARD, AK
alaskareporter.com

Capstone re-opens COVID testing sites in Wasilla, Anchorage

On June 30, Capstone Clinic had initially closed its COVID testing facilities across the state. “As a result of the ending of federal and state reimbursements, we were forced to shut down our testing sites by June 30th,” said Matt Jones, Director of Non-Clinical Operations and manager of the comprehensive statewide COVID testing program and clinics.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kbbi.org

At one Soldotna gun supply store, national news drives local sales

Two years in, gun suppliers are still seeing high demand across the U.S. for both firearms and ammunition, driven in part by panic buying from gun owners. At one gun store in Soldotna, spikes in sales often line up with things that are happening thousands of miles away. When there’s...
SOLDOTNA, AK
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes $10.5M in funds for Alaska Long Trail project

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Cost of energy in Alaska up 25% this year

The first part of 2022 was significantly more expensive for Alaskans, with energy costs leading the charge. Overall, Alaskans paid 25% more for energy this year than last year. According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the cost of living in Alaska was 7.5% higher across all categories during the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

ROTAK Brings CH-47 Chinooks to Anchorage

Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services is adding former military aircraft to its heavy-lift capabilities. The company took delivery of two Boeing CH-47D Chinooks from Columbia Helicopters, modified for firefighting and external loads. As a part of the sale, Columbia is providing full life cycle sustainment and airworthiness and technical publication services for the aircraft.
ANCHORAGE, AK
sewardjournal.com

Utility Cashier

The City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. Completed job applications and a current resume can be submitted to the City of Seward Personnel Office. Utility Cashier: This is a full-time position Grade 4A $20.80. This position is responsible for clerical work involving...
SEWARD, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

4 bears killed at Centennial Campground for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says four black bears were killed at the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage on Tuesday. The park was recently repurposed by the Municipality of Anchorage as the site of a new campground for homeless people, many of whom came directly from the Sullivan Arena when it shut down as a shelter on June 30.
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Broadway Alaska Series Coming to Anchorage PAC

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with events producer Nederlander to present a new Broadway subscription series beginning with four shows in the 2023/2024 season. Overture, Curtain, Lights. The new partnership, called Broadway Alaska, developed a model to bring major national touring versions of Broadway shows to Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

With post-Roe focus on abortion access, Alaska advocates plan events for Saturday

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska is holding events in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Homer and Juneau on Saturday focused on abortion access advocacy. The goal of the events is “so that people know how to get involved and that they’re not alone,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley, Alaska state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska. “We’re going to make sure that abortion stays safe and legal in our state.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
thealaska100.com

Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program expanding to three Alaska communities

Thanks to a recent $5 million grant, more students will have access to the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program. With this funding, ANSEP will expand its full-time Acceleration Academy component to Dillingham, Kotzebue and Juneau this fall. ANSEP will also add a residential element to its Anchorage campus. ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy component allows students to earn their high school diploma while simultaneously earning free college credits.
ALASKA STATE
sewardjournal.com

Seward Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting - Cancelled

Planning & Zoning Commission holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m. Information is on the city website at www.cityofseward.us under Government. In person attendance is allowed and the meeting will be streamed on the City of Seward YouTube channel...
SEWARD, AK

