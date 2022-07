Summer is for strolling, and you’ll want to stroll around Downtown Frederick this weekend to see all that there is to offer, from our great shops to fabulous food to activities for the whole family! Whether you’ve got the courage for an open mic night, feel like some serious jamming, want to get those feet moving, take in stunning artwork, or even take the little ones for for story time, Downtown Frederick is where it’s happening!

FREDERICK, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO