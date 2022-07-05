ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Reacts survey results: Catchers take top spots

By Ryan Walton
True Blue LA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans across the country. We called upon the True Blue LA community to answer a pair of poll questions last week. It was clear by the results...

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Should The Angels Sell At The Deadline?

So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Angels must trade Mike Trout ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

It’s time for the Los Angeles Angels to trade Mike Trout. The Halos entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. Many believed this was the year they finally would turn the corner. The AL West was destined to be a competitive division with the Angels, Astros, and Mariners leading the way. But as of this article’s publication, the Angels sit in fourth place and are 17 games behind first place Houston.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Cody Bellinger
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Reacts#Sb Nation Reacts
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers clip Cubs

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. One start after he delivered a career-best 7 2/3 innings,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on fielder's choice in 9th

LOS ANGELES -- - Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts' infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to...
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy