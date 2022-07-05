Dodgers Reacts survey results: Catchers take top spots
By Ryan Walton
True Blue LA
3 days ago
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans across the country. We called upon the True Blue LA community to answer a pair of poll questions last week. It was clear by the results...
It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
There were few times more exciting to be a Dodgers fan than when Yasiel Puig came up. The Cuban star immediately drew the attention and adoration of fans with his all-out style of play, unleashing inhuman throws from deep in the outfield and running the bases like his feet were on fire.
The Los Angeles Dodgers once again find themselves among the World Series favorites, and with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching on Aug. 2, they are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been aggressive in years past, pulling of...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
It’s time for the Los Angeles Angels to trade Mike Trout. The Halos entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. Many believed this was the year they finally would turn the corner. The AL West was destined to be a competitive division with the Angels, Astros, and Mariners leading the way. But as of this article’s publication, the Angels sit in fourth place and are 17 games behind first place Houston.
Saweetie tapped in to throw the first pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday ... and it was quite an impressive toss -- especially considering she had on some massive nails and high heels!!. The "Best Friend" rapper was at Dodger Stadium for the ceremonial event for Filipino Heritage Night...
Wednesday night was pretty sweet for Dodgers fans. Looking for a series sweep over the Rockies, Los Angeles’ offense struggled to get anything across the entire game. But after a ball skipped away at home plate, that opened the door to get them back into the game. That set...
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. Jose Urena takes the ball for the Rockies, while Mitch White gets the start for the Dodgers. Jose Urena made four very brief appearances for Colorado in April. This is his...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. One start after he delivered a career-best 7 2/3 innings,...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES -- - Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts' infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to...
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
Comments / 0