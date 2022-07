Cindy Blackman Santana said that her husband Carlos is “doing very well” after he passed out onstage during a concert earlier this week. The veteran guitarist was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside of Detroit on Tuesday night when he collapsed in mid-song due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his rep later explained. He was immediately treated by medical personnel and waved to fans as he was wheeled offstage and taken to a nearby hospital.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO