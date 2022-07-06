ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Potential Violence Turns a Fun Day At Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo Into a Nightmare

By Lil Zim
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate to sound so depressing and negative right now, but as a parent, I often worry about the world I brought my children into. Many people are so unforgiving, unhinged, and mean these days, and trying to raise responsible and caring children in this type of environment is a daunting...

Comments / 49

Antoinette Allen
1d ago

I grew up in Chicago and Brookfield Zoo was considered the best of the 2 Zoo's in Chicago....!!!! Now they're locking down the Zoo because of potential violence.... and it's not because of the animals.... it's the HUMAN animal....!! Just sad on so many levels... 🧐

Reply(3)
38
MaryPoppins
2d ago

Let this be a lesson and keep that chick out of society. We really need to bring back mental institutions. Here’s her cry for help these psychiatrists claim. Loved ones around her need to pay attention and keep her away from society until she is see fit.

Reply(1)
32
guest
1d ago

So this must be the new thing now schools are closed for summer these losers can’t shoot it up so they go to parades or zoos and other events and ruin it for everyone else instead of going to a docter and getting help for thier illness

Reply(1)
24
 

TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with making threat that sent Brookfield Zoo into lockdown

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested and charged after police said she made a threat that put Brookfield Zoo into lockdown on Tuesday. The Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said the Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with one count of disorderly conduct with more charges possibly to follow. She was also evaluated by a crisis worker and sent to a local hospital for possible mental health treatment, the society said.
BROOKFIELD, IL
