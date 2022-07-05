ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

One-Alarm Vegetation Fire Burns Near Gasoline Tankers In Martinez Tuesday; One Arrested

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was arrested on suspicion of arson to vegetation charges Tuesday after a smoky roadside fire burned perilously close to a pair of parked 10,000-gallon gasoline tankers before swift action...

news24-680.com

CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire damages home in southeast San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to be getting the upper hand on a two-alarm house fire in southeast San Jose near James Franklin Smith Elementary.The fire was burning at a two-story home on Cadwallader Avenue. San Jose Fire said the first call was received at around 4:40 p.m. The house is located in a neighborhood of upscale homes. Video shot earlier showed the fire gutted the garage and has caused serious damage to the home.A live picture shortly after 6 p.m. revealed there was still smoke coming from the home, but no flames were visible.Authorities said there were no injuries. The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 9-year-old Mountain View boy died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unresponsive and was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Mountain View Police Department said. The police department received a call at about 4:00 p.m. about […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
Martinez, CA
California Accidents
Martinez, CA
Martinez, CA
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Willie Ridley Killed in Car Crash on Thornton Avenue [Fremont, CA]

Traffic Collision on Paseo Padre Parkway Left One Elderly Man Dead. According to the Fremont Police, dispatchers received a series calls reporting a multi-car collision around 9:30 a.m., on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Honda Civic and a Dodge Charger that collided into a...
FREMONT, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
Laura Lee
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot and Dies at Fireworks Show in Healdsburg

Officers responding to reports of shots fired following Monday night’s fireworks show in Healdsburg, found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shots were reported at 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Healdsburg Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Luis Enrique Gonzalez of Windsor. Investigators don’t yet have a motive or suspects but said it appeared to be a targeted shooting. It’s Healdsburg first reported homicide in three years.
HEALDSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

9-Year-Old Injured in Train Crash Near Brentwood Dies

A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an East Bay commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car on June 26 in unincorporated Brentwood, Daisey Morales, who organized the GoFundMe page, wrote Sunday.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Fire Responds to Multiple July 4 Fires

At 11:55 pm Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported they had responded to 30 fires across the District. This included 9 fires that are known to have been caused by fireworks. CONFIRE also stated that since Friday evening, they had responded to 70 fires with many caused by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Men’s Suits Stolen in Brentwood Home Burglary

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk. 06-16-22 1200 Hrs/ 06-26-22 1200 Hrs, 12000 Block of Wilshire Blvd, Susp(s) entered condo by unknown means and removed property. Property taken was men’s suits. 06-24-22 0340 Hrs, 11600 Block of San Vicente blvd, Suspect’s pulled up to business in black...
BRENTWOOD, CA

