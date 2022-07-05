One-Alarm Vegetation Fire Burns Near Gasoline Tankers In Martinez Tuesday; One Arrested

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to be getting the upper hand on a two-alarm house fire in southeast San Jose near James Franklin Smith Elementary.The fire was burning at a two-story home on Cadwallader Avenue. San Jose Fire said the first call was received at around 4:40 p.m. The house is located in a neighborhood of upscale homes. Video shot earlier showed the fire gutted the garage and has caused serious damage to the home.A live picture shortly after 6 p.m. revealed there was still smoke coming from the home, but no flames were visible.Authorities said there were no injuries. The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

