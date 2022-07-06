ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Townsend fire under investigation

 2 days ago

wvlt.tv

White Pine Fire responds to vehicle-train accident

White Pine, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a call involving a crash between a vehicle and a train Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Main Street around 6 a.m., officials said. They are also asking others to take alternate routes.
WHITE PINE, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck hits Blount Co. home

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East. Updated: 4...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's extended forecast

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night. Officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office are searching for the owner of the truck that crashed through a Blount Co. home. Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KFD: West Hills home a total loss after fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred late Tuesday night in the West Hills area that resulted in a total loss. One man was treated at the scene, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, KFD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Roads in Knoxville are Closed to Flooding

Knoxville Police say the following roads have been closed due to flooding. Hinton Drive between Third Creek Road and Western Avenue; Ray Mears Boulevard; E. Fifth Avenue at the underpass off of Hall of Fame Drive; Gleason Drive between Montvue and Downtown West. Also, Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s is flooding but no word if that road has been closed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police investigating after possible firework damages Tesla in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tesla was damaged by a possible firework in Knoxville. On Tuesday around lunchtime, what seemed to be a firework was thrown under a parked Tesla on Luttrell Street in Knoxville. The owner of the vehicle, Cody Farmer, said the explosion caused extensive damage and believes he was targeted because it was an electric vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit Thursday, according to KPD officials. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The traffic was backed up four miles to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rural Metro: Home a total loss after house fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that resulted in the total loss of a South Knoxville home late Wednesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire-Knox County. Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said crews responded to the reported house fire in the 1000 block of Brown Road […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit for more than two hours Thursday, according to KPD officials. KPD officials said a car was going the wrong way and crashed head on into two other...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Firefighter dies directing traffic

The South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department is minus one firefighter today. Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell was directing traffic on Monday along Hwy. 33 south when he was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle. Estes was one of several area department volunteers who were redirecting traffic around a...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine, of Lantana, Florida, as the man who lost his life following a crash on Monday in East Tennessee. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to a Dandridge home on Spring Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Warner Bros. Discovery selling Knoxville headquarters, moving to new space

KNOXVILLE, TN

