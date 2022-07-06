Townsend fire under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO