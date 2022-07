Teachers in Aurora Public Schools are getting a 5.5% pay increase across the board, and depending on experience and education level, other teachers will get more. On average, Aurora teachers will get an 8.5% pay raise this year -- what the union says is the highest teacher raise in the metro area so far. "This was a pretty big step forward in being able to keep up with inflation so our educators can continue to make it here in the metro area and feed their own families and take care of their selves so they can be their best selves for...

AURORA, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO