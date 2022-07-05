Video: Arlington hosts the 57th Annual Arlington Independence Day Parade

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO