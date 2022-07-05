ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Video: Arlington hosts the 57th Annual Arlington Independence Day Parade

By Video by Kerstan Warner
Shorthorn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parade is one of the longest traditions in Arlington, dating...

m.theshorthorn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery holds dedication of Chosin Few monument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will host a monument dedication in honor of the Chosin Few, accompanied by a reception immediately following. The monument, created and organized by Metroplex Military Charitable Trust, honors those who fought and died during the Battle of Chosin, a two-week-long conflict in 1950 during the Korean War.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We’re stoked’: Dickies Skate Plaza construction gets rolling

For years, Magnolia Skate Shop owner Bobby Wilson envisioned a skate park in inner city Fort Worth. Now that construction has started, he and the skate community are in joyous disbelief. “I would take that route every single day and think, ‘This is going to be a skate park.’ Two...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, TX
Government
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

State Fair of Texas Names Fried Food Semi-Finalists

The Texas Fair is back with the fried-food semi-finalists.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. After being held back by the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas is back in full swing. The State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards are sweet, savory, and super-strange. Dallas News reports that the dish getting the most attention is Deep Fried Buc-ee's, a sweet treat made with Beaver Nuggets. Barbecue is getting some of the spotlights as well, with brisket cheese sticks, brisket biscuits, and barbecue meats wrapped in egg rolls, then fried. There is also a variety of Cajun-inspired treats.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
forthoodsentinel.com

A quick trip north to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Recently, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I took a trip up to Fort Worth. After visiting my parents who live nearby in Colleyville, we decided to meet up with one of her friends in Downtown Fort Worth. The area, more notably recognized as Sundance Square, has...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
Southlake Style

The Dream Tacos Opens In Bedford

Twenty-five years ago, Chetra Chau found his passion for cooking while working for his former family-in-law’s restaurant. Today, he owns and operates two of his own restaurants in Bedford. Chef Chetra’s newest restaurant, The Dream Tacos, celebrated its grand opening in Bedford on July 1, about two weeks after...
BEDFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy