Straight out of Estonia, tech start-up Äike is previewing its upcoming electric scooter that has a focus on durability and environmental friendliness. The Äike T is currently available for pre-order (opens in new tab) with a fully refundable €69 (around $70) reservation fee, although at the time of this writing, we saw the price sitting at a discounted €58. The final price starts at €999 (a little over $1,000) and will go up depending on if you add insurance or change the color. Shipping begins in November 2022, but you better act fast because there will only be 500 pre-orders.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO