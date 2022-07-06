ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lastrup, MN

ATV Crash Kills One Near Lastrup

By Jeff McMahon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE TWP -- An ATV crash Sunday killed a man from Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they...

