ATV Crash Kills One Near Lastrup

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- A 55-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County on Sunday, the sheriff's office announced.The MCSO says they received reports of an accident on 203rd Street, approximately one mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township, around 8:43 p.m.Michael Waytashek of Little Falls was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV when he appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle. Waytashek was partially ejected.Life-saving measures were immediately attempted on Waytashek, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO